Fear scares change

It is almost a year before we go for the polls purportedly to cast that vote that will deliver a new leadership. This has been a futile ritual regularly conducted guised as democracy.

Develop me: Tapiwa Gomo

It is an endorsement to appease the international community. Despite its barrenness, we continue to approach every election with an unabated pregnancy of hope. Change has become a necessity and ceased to be just an outcome of democratic processes.

Political hope in Zimbabwe is nothing, but an act of faith. Yes, we hope one day a new day will rise and brighten our poverty-stricken lives.

We miss better days. We miss a day when problems are solved or at least not allowed to expand. We bank on hope because our environment does not allow us to act without risking our lives. We love our lives.

The only fuel that has kept us going is hope. We have pinned our hopes on many things — elections, opposition leaders, the economy, international community, age, rains, death, religion and several others. We are a desperately hopeful and yet fearful nation.

For the past 15 years, we hoped for change. The change we wanted did not happen. But change occurred anyway. The change that happened left us worse than we were in 2000.

Why then did we trigger the change button if we did not have the power to shape its course? And why are we expecting change in 2018 if the factors that stalled the change movement in the past have remained intact?

Is it worth the effort if the outcome of the electoral process can be predicted? Members of Parliament have changed and will change, but the President has not and will not change in 2018.

Mundane as it may be, the political arrogance that perpetually hinders progress will not be tamed by reforms. The past has showed us that reforms have limits.

No one wants to go beyond that limit. Not even in the opposition. That is the main source of our fears. It is the same arrogance that has manufactured most of the political losers, who without new ideas or innovative approaches to tackle that arrogance, continue to want to contest elections.

The same losers have become entitled to opposition politics despite their shameful weakness in the face of power.

The past one-and-a-half decades is littered with evidence of how those who drove the change agenda severally shrunk, submitted and bowed down to power even when everything else is on their side.

There are examples. Do you know that the 2002 presidential election petition by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is still pending? For the benefit of those who were too young to make sense of the world, the MDC filed a petition in court arguing that President Robert Mugabe won the 2002 elections in controversial circumstances. There have been three presidential elections since then.

Do you also know that MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai in the 2008 elections, fled the country and allowed Zanu PF — who were smelling their demise — to regain their hold on power? What followed was power-sharing drama where Mugabe retained his position of power to allocate ministries and appoint Tsvangirai as a Prime Minister.

Do you also know that the MDC had a chance, in what is now known “the ouster clause”, to start reforms during the Constitutional Parliamentary Committee (Copac) constitution making process?

The clause read something like this: “A person is disqualified for election as President if he or she has already held office for one or more periods, whether continuous or not, amounting to 10 years.”

They gave in to protect a ruling party representative and to avoid ruffling feathers of the status quo. There is no other way to describe these key concessions without using the word fear.

Fear is the life-blood of the system. Why have the courts not finalised a 15-year-old election petition case of such national importance? Why did Tsvangirai flee the country when he was winning elections? Why did Nkosana Moyo, as a minister, file his resignation letter from across the borders when he could have done that inconspicuously with his boss?

Why did the former Vice-President Joice Mujuru watch as people were being maimed and killed by her former colleagues?

Why did Douglas Mwonzora allow the “ouster clause” to be removed from the draft constitution. Why have the leaders of the uniformed forces taken a side?

Why are all State institutions partisan? Why is it in Zanu PF they can criticise anyone but not their leader? Again these questions cannot be answered without using the word fear.

Fear scares change, but change is the only way to overcome fear. May be we need to start by overcoming this fear before we seek change. Perhaps before contaminating the space with a lot of names vying for the presidency of the country, let’s start discussing what needs to be done to overcome this fear.

There are options. One is to start mobilising regional leaders or the elders or anyone with some form of respect to convince Mugabe to graciously step down before 2018 elections.

Another is to push for change within Zanu PF. I don’t see volunteers to effectively pursue that. For that reason, Mugabe will contest and win the next election.

Tapiwa Gomo is a development consultant based in Pretoria, South Africa