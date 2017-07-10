Blue Ribbon Foods set to open new plant

BLUE Ribbon Foods (BRI), a subsidiary of the Bakhresa Group, is working on another $5 million plant to increase production to 600 tonnes of wheat.

BY TARISAI MANDIZHA

The plant is expected to be operational by next year.

Bakhresa took over BRI in January last year and invested $20 million towards the resuscitation of the company.

In an interview Blue Ribbon Foods general manager, Yusuf Kamau said the new plant in Msasa, Harare will increase capacity to 600 tonnes of wheat.

“We have found that Zimbabwe is operating using very old technology in almost all sectors. With this old technology we cannot make it and we cannot reduce costs. So Zimbabwe has to introduce new technology, a new way of doing things, so that we can reduce costs,” he said.

Kamau said the plant was expected to be operational by April next year.

The country this year experienced a bumper harvest due to favourable rains.

BRI closed down in 2012 due to funding constraints and was placed under judicial management.

Bakhresa won the bid to take over the company in 2013.

BRI is known for its Chibataura and Ngwerewere mealie-meal brands, and Blue Ribbon flour.

Bakhresa has operations in Burundi, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Uganda and Seychelles.