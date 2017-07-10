Black Rhinos on top

BLACK RHINOS . . . . (1) 3

TSHOLOTSHO . . . . . .(0) 0

Army side Black Rhinos will spend the mid-season break on top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standings after goring Tsholotsho in an exciting encounter at Morris Depot yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Martin Mine, Salimi Yamikani and Lot Chiwunga found the target to help Chauya Chipembere — who are having a blinder of a season — leapfrog FC Platinum, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum to sit on the summit at the halfway stage of the season.

Rhinos are now tied with Ngezi Platinum on 31 points, but have a superior goal difference.

The Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa-coached army men are looking to emulate the Rhinos class of 1984, which won the league title coming straight from relegation.

But Mtizwa watered down the title talk and insisted they were fighting relegation.

“The race against relegation is still on because the last time we were relegated, we had 43 points and we have not have reached that mark yet. Once we go past 43 points, then we are can talk about something else to do with the league title,” he told journalists after the match.

“I am happy with the way my boys played, especially in the second half. Tsholotsho gave everything especially in the first half and we had to change our tactics in the second half, bringing in Benjamin Marere up to join Chiwunga in attack and it paid off,” he added.

Rhinos, who had not won in their last three matches, looked determined from the first whistle, but the visitors held fort in the early stages

Mine broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, taking advantage of sloppy defending by the Tsholotsho back line.

First, Syndey Linyama’s powerful header was cleared from the line, but Mine pounced on the rebound to plant the opener with his head.

Minutes before halftime, Thsolotsho goalkeeper Chang Marion showed off some lovely reflexes to keep out a Marere deflected shot.

The second half belonged to the hosts.

Super substitute Salimi Yamikani scored with his first touch, hooking in after a flick on by Mine nine minutes before the end of the match.

Chiwunga made it three, turning in a Marere headed pass at the back post with two minutes to go to killing off the match as a contest.

Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo expressed despair at the team’s continuing struggles in the league this year.

“This result worsens the situation in terms of fighting relegation. When I went there, I hoped that by the time we get to the halfway stage, we would have made some strides to move out of the relegation zone, but it’s proving to be a tall order.

Teams

Black Rhinos: H Razawo, G Mugabe, F Banda, B Chandisaita, S Linyama, M Mine, D Mudadi, C Chitsamba, M Kureva (S Yamikani 77’), B Marere, L Chiwunga

Tsholotsho: C Mariyon, N Siwela, T Nyabinde, T Ncube, S Mhlanga, M Mushonga, X Ndlovu, A Ncube (T Moyo 55’), L Nyathi, T Chimenya (L Vundla 59’)