Zanu PF top official misfires at rural electrification programme

ZANU PF Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Rabelani Choeni on Thursday misfired at an otherwise happy function when he chose to attack villagers for attending National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru’s rally three weeks ago.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Instead of celebrating a successful rural electrification programme, Choeni, invited to make welcome remarks as a local from Beitbridge West, took the opportunity to attack fellow villagers.

“Some of you here attended a rally by Mujuru. You sold out. We are known as a one-party district and some of you right here strayed,” he said before close to 700 villagers gathered for the commissioning of a rural electrification programme to benefit Swereki, Masera and Toporo villages.

He said such programmes were only possible under a Zanu PF government and was the only official who chanted party slogans at a government programme.

Some villagers said he was denying them their constitutional right of freedom of association.

Mujuru, a former Vice-President, who has now formed her own party, held a rally at Toporo and had a good attendance despite villagers having been discouraged by security operatives.

Launching the Single Wire Earth Return (SWER) technology in Matabeleland, Energy and Power Development minister Samuel Undenge said the new technology, which is cheaper, would increase the speed at which rural electrification would be done.

SWER uses a single line conductor for power as opposed to the old system where two or more lines were used.

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Tsitsi Muzenda, Undenge said rural electrification would uplift the lives of rural people and arrest rural to urban migration.

“We invite businessmen and villagers and all who live near this line to tap it and change their lifestyles,” he said.

Undenge said through the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) established under the an Act of Parliament in 2002, significant strides had been realised towards that goal.

In Beitbridge, 168 institutions in rural areas have been powered. Forty out of 61 primary schools, all 18 secondary schools, 25 rural health centres, two chiefs’ homesteads, 15 government extension centres, 21 business centres, 24 villages, four small-scale farms and 19 other centres also now have electricity.

These were powered either from the national grid or other forms of generated power to include solar and biogas.

Undenge said nationally, 2 900 primary schools out of a possible 5 324 now have power, while a total of 8 864 institutions in rural areas were given power. The single power line installed on Thursday penetrates 54km deep into the rural areas to benefit more than 20 000 villagers.

REF board chairperson Willard Chiwewe said the new technology would be used to roll out electricity to many villages in the country.

Villagers in ranching areas could now go commercial with the arrival of power to draw water for their livestock. Villagers at the rural centre danced with joy when Muzenda switched on the power, bringing a new tide in the area.