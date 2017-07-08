Wadyajena sues Croco Motors over undelivered car

ZANU PF Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena, has approached the High Court seeking to compel Croco Motors (Pvt) Ltd to deliver a Ford Ranger double cab vehicle he bought in April this year.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The legislator issued the summons on July 4, 2017 through his lawyers Machingura Legal Practitioners and Croco Motors is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

In his declaration Wadyajena said he entered into a vehicle purchase agreement with Croco Motors and paid the full price for the car which was never delivered.

“The plaintiff (Wadyajena) and defendant (Croco Motors) entered into an agreement of sale in terms of which defendant sold plaintiff a Ford Ranger T6 2,2-litre 4 by 4 double cab XLT motor vehicle for the purchase price of $37 560 in terms of an invoice issued by defendant,” Wadyajena said.

“In terms of defendant’s invoice aforesaid, the purchase price was inclusive of duty and value-added tax, which amount plaintiff paid in full. Despite its obligation to do so, and in breach of the agreement, defendant has refused, failed and/or neglected to deliver the said motor vehicle nor allowed plaintiff to take delivery of the same.”

The MP further said because Croco Motors had put him to the expense of litigation unnecessarily, he was also claiming costs against the vehicle firm on a legal practitioner and client scale.

“Wherefore plaintiff claims as against defendant an order that; defendant be and is hereby ordered to deliver a Ford Ranger T6 2,2-litre 4 by 4 double cab XLT motor vehicle to plaintiff within seven days of the date of this order and defendant pays costs of suit on an attorney and client scale.”