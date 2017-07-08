Ex-Starbrite winner set for EP launch

STARBRITE Zimbabwe 2013 winner Trust Makurumure — also known as Trust Jeldous— believes his music career is set to take off in full swing ahead of the launch of an extended play (EP) dubbed Bhoo Zvekuti at Theatre in the Park tonight.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The 11-track EP is just half of the double CD album titled Jeldous Montage set for completion in due course.

This is Trust Jeldous’ second big project since he won Starbrite four years ago although he has released a string of singles and duets over the last few years.

The album will be the artiste’s second since his first project Simply Released: A tale of Deliverance in 2011.

“Music is like a pregnant woman. When the pregnancy reaches nine months, it’s due for birthing and so I feel in my spirit that what I have been carrying is due for release. I am ready to take my music career to the next level,” the 28-year-old singer told NewsDay Weekender.

“What I am launching is half of my double CD album, so I’m releasing 10 songs first plus a bonus track, then the next 10 later this year. Basically the album is about my life’s ups and downs, tears and joy.”

Some of the tracks to watch out for include the EP title track Bhoo Zvekuti, Hosanna, which earned him a Permican Awards nomination last year, as well as Munotonga and Usandibhaize, featuring DJ Eskay.

The songwriter and music producer, who predominantly sings gospel, explained the inclusion of love songs on the album.

“I am an artiste who happens to be a Christian. Besides, gospel music is broad and it involves inspiration, family and business. However, my ultimate goal is to preach Christ and live a life that reflects His glory,” he said.

Several reputable acts such as Prayersoul, poet SoProfound, Prophecy, St Kuku, Emelda Mahaka and Marbel Madondo are expected to be at the launch.