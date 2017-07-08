Commissioners sue SRC $92 000 over board fees

SIX former Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) members have dragged the commission to court demanding payment of their board fees that have ballooned to over $92 000 covering a three-year period.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The commissioners — Aisha Nyamweda, Miriam Mushayi, David Ellman-Brown, Obadiah Moyo, Ethan Dube and Aaron Kanyangarara — issued summons early this month seeking payment of the board fees from February 2013 to December 2016.

In their combined affidavits, the commissioners said until December 31 last year, they had been SRC’s board of commissioners discharging their duties in line with normal corporate practice.

“In line with normal corporate practice and in discharge of their duties, the plaintiffs (commissioners) performed, inter alia, the following duties as commissioners: attended main board, board committee and ad hoc special meetings of the board of commissioners from time to time to discuss the business of the defendant,” the commissioners said through Mawere Sibanda Commercial Lawyers.

The lawyers said during the course of their duties, the commissioners also provided expertise and direction to the SRC to enable the commission to carry out its mandate.

“It was a term of the plaintiffs’ engagement as board members that they would be paid by the defendant (SRC) board fees as agreed between the parties from time to time. During the period from February to December 2016, the plaintiffs attended various main board, board committee and ad hoc special meetings,” the lawyers said.

“In breach of its obligations to the plaintiffs, defendant failed to pay the plaintiffs their board fees as at February 2013 and to date, the defendant is indebted to the plaintiffs in the sum of $92 261,96. Despite acknowledging its indebtedness to the plaintiffs, defendant has failed to pay same despite written demand.”

The commission is yet to respond to the lawsuit.