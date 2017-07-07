Weekend Outing

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Runyararo Bar, Mvurwi

Delta Beverages, through their Chibuku brand, in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe will tomorrow launch this year’s edition of the Chibuku Road to Fame music extravaganza in Mashonaland Central with 10 groups from the province expected to battle for honours. The winners will book the sole ticket to represent the province at the competition’s national finals set for September 30 at Glamis Arena in Harare.

Takashinga Grounds, Highfield

Artistes including Souljah Love, Jah Prayzah, Peter Moyo, Andy Muridzo, Shinsoman, Diamond Musica, Seh Calaz and Dobba Don will tomorrow take turns to entertain revellers at the Harare International Carnival launch party at Takashinga Grounds in Highfield.

News Café, Borrowdale

After his performance about six months ago, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and his Black Spirits Band tonight return to entertain patrons at a potential electrifying show set for News Cafe Borrowdale in Harare.

Spey Bay

Jah Prayzah tonight shares the stage with Afro-jazz musician Mbeu at the newly-opened joint Spey Bay in Ruwa. Popular presenters Phathisani Sibanda and KVG will be emcees at the show.

Theatre in the Park

Izwi poetry jam founder Leornard Mukwenga tomorrow hosts the third edition of poetry under the theme Broken Mic, Broken Dreams at Theatre in the Park in Harare. Poets expected to entertain guests at the show include Hey Hey Preacher, Teekay, The Anomaly, Unspoken, Felix Shakespeare, Misfit and Hupepechule.

Jam Tree, Mount Pleasant

Afro jazz musician Vee Mukarati tomorrow shares the stage with Rob Macson as they take turns to entertain merrymakers at the Winter Jam concert at the Jam Tree located at number 40 Bargate Road, Mount Pleasant in Harare. Wheel spinners Jono Mariani, Samuel Cosmic, Tristen Williams and Holt will be rocking it on the turn tables.

The Volt

Sulumani Chimbetu and Orchestra Dendera Kings start their weekend shows tonight with a performance at The Volt in Harare.

Tomorrow they travel to Zvishavane to entertain patrons at Radio Park in the afternoon and later stage another performance at Donhodzo Night Club in Mberengwa. The Alice Mbeve hitmaker wraps up his weekend programme on Sunday with a performance at Kanoti Night Club in Mvuma.

Dandaro Inn

Afro-pop fusion musician Gary Tight, backed by his Tight Family band, tonight entertains merrymakers at Dandaro Inn, Harare.

The Usual Place

Urban groover Pauline Gunduza tonight serenades patrons at The Usual Place, Jameson Hotel.

Club Empire

Dancehall sensation Killer T tonight performs at Club Empire in Glen View supported by Luxman, Captain PT, Miss Lee, Lady Rata and Studyman among others.

Club Junior, Gokwe Centre

Music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi backed by his Black Spirits band tomorrow entertains revellers at Club Junior at Gokwe Centre supported by dancehall sensation Killer T and his Hot Property outfit.

Platinum Bar, Mutare

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso and Orchestra Mberikwazvo tonight travel to Mutare to entertain merrymakers at Platinum Bar supported by dancehall sensation Kinnah. The Tsoka Dzerwendo hitmaker returns to Harare tomorrow for a performance at Wedza Spaceman in Glen Norah A.

Dzonzayi Complex, Chipinge

Following explosive birthday celebrations shows in Kadoma and Chegutu last weekend, Zora star Leonard Karikoga Zhakata continues with his birthday celebrations tonight as he performs at Dzonzayi Complex in Chipinge. The Mugove hitmaker, backed by the Zimbabwe All Stars band will tomorrow take his act to Chidewu Complex at Checheche before wrapping up his shows on Sunday with a performance at Masiza Nengere in Chiredzi.



Umqombothi Sports Bar, Bulawayo

Raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda tonight serenades merrymakers at Umqombothi Sports Bar in Bulawayo. DJ Quinn, Sweeto and Sheriff Phibz will be rocking it on the turntables.

Horizon Night Club, Bulawayo

Tomorrow the club host its annual winter carnival presented by Joe Tha OG with performances from Mzoe7, Six Oah, MC Troy, M.K, Mr Kata, Zizzi Azzazzi, Trykun Shirati, Jutah, Pupa Juice, among others.