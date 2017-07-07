Spar set to expand stores

SPAR Zimbabwe plans to open three supermarkets before the end of this year, bringing the number of new operations it opened during the year to five.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

According to Spar Zimbabwe managing director, Terrence Yeatman, the company had already opened two new Spar stores in Harare bringing the total to a current 33 creating 70 new jobs as part of the retailer’s expansion plans.

As such, the total five stores to be opened by year-end would bring the total number of Spar branches in the country to 36 from 31.

“The new stores are Spar Westlea, which is a hive of activity catering to the Westlea market; and Spar Ballantyne in the Northern suburbs. Based on a concept store from Spar International, Spar Ballantyne boasts a clean, neutral and modern look, and we have had a great response from the customers,” Yeatman told NewsDay in emailed responses on Wednesday.

“We are forging ahead with our expansion plans and estimate another two to three stores to open this year. It is our intention to be the most exciting, innovative, sought after retail brand in Zimbabwe.”

He said the new stores would be dotted across the country but did not disclose how much they will be investing into the stores.

In the next five years, the company aims to build 50 new stores around the country to have an increased market share of the retail industry.

Yeatman said they were facing similar challenges faced by most businesses in the country, but that they were working closely with independent retailers and various government ministries to address them.

“We are also proud to work as closely as possible with local suppliers, and have introduced several new Spar-owned brand products that are manufactured entirely in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Recently, Yeatman said they were building on the brand’s success from the past 49 years and would continue to offer customers great product choice and excellent customer service.

Spar International managing director, Tobias Wasmuht said they were confident that Spar Zimbabwe Ltd was able to support and work with licensed independent retailers to continue to deliver excellent service to their customers.

Independent retailers are licensed to operate the brand.