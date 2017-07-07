MP Zindi in house ownership wrangle

ZANU PF Mutasa South legislator Irene Zindi is embroiled in a house ownership wrangle with Mutare City Council, which is accusing her of “corruptly’’ acquiring the title deeds of the disputed property.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

City fathers have accused Zindi of grabbing a council house before fraudulently acquiring its title deeds.

This came out at a full council meeting in Mutare on Wednesday.

Zindi reportedly occupied the house when she was part of a commission running the affairs of Mutare City Council after the disbandment of the MDC-T-controlled council led by the late Misheck Kagurabadza a few years ago.

Councillor Crispen Dube said there was no council resolution that gave Zindi permission to occupy the house.

“There is no resolution, and there is no letter from the Ministry of Local Government that supports Zindi to grab the house and a car ,’’ he said.

“She got the title deeds in February. We do not know how she got the title deeds. There is no resolution and we need to do investigations because maybe she legally got the title deeds or she did so corruptly.’’

Councillor Farai Bhiza said they needed to see a council resolution over the matter.

“I don’t know what happened, but if there was a council resolution, we also need to see it,’’ he said.

Acting Mutare town clerk Cephas Vhuta said the matter would be referred to the public works committee.

“’We have to report back to the public works committee, that is the one seized with the matter. We are searching documents pertaining to the matter,’’ he said.

But Zindi said there was nothing amiss in her acquiring the property.

“You don’t go to a shop and buy title deeds. There is a legal process when you want to get title deeds. In this case for Mutare City Council it is Bere Brothers. I bought the house. And there is consent between the purchaser and seller,’’ she said.

“They just want to drag my name into the mud. They want to politicise the matter. Actually, this issue shows ignorance on the part of the councillors. Do they think l got the title deeds from the streets? l can assure you everything is above board.”