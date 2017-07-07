Knox joins elite club

KNOX Mutizwa is delighted to be in the exclusive club of Warriors strikers who have scored a hat-trick for the national football team.

BY HENRY MHARA IN SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA

The Golden Arrows striker achieved his when Zimbabwe beat Lesotho 4-3 in Wednesday’s Cosafa Castle Cup semi-final in South Africa.

Zimbabwe will now play Zambia in Sunday’s final at the Bafokeng Sports Palace, in a repeat of the 2009 and 2013 finals.

Mutizwa, who was voted the man of the match against Lesotho, becomes the eighth player in the elite class of great Warriors forwards, including the late Shackman Tauro, Vitalis Takawira, Gilbert Mushangazhike, Agent Sawu, Peter Ndlovu, Knowledge Musona and Ovidy Karuru.

“I’m so happy to score a hat-trick for the national team. Just playing for the national team is an honour, and when you go on to score a hat-trick, the feeling is just great, something you can’t really explain but can treasure for the rest of your life,” Mutizwa said yesterday.

“I didn’t know we are just eight who have scored a hat-trick for the Warriors; I thought we were 20 or so. Looking at the names of the other players that have achieved that, it’s unbelievable and I feel so happy. It’s a big achievement and I thank God, my teammates and my family for helping me to achieve such a wonderful thing.”

Mutizwa, after starting the first match against Mozambique, found himself on the bench for the rest of the group matches, with Prince Dube preferred ahead of him.

But he returned to the starting 11 as a reward for scoring the winning goal against Swaziland in the semi-finals when coming in as a substitute. He repaid the faith put in him by scoring the memorable hat-trick. Talent Chawapiwa scored the other goal for the Sunday Chidzambwa-coached side.

“I was not disappointed to sit on the bench. I was on off-season so the coaches felt I was not fit and sharp enough and we spoke about it and I have been working hard to try and be at the physical fitness level of my teammates. I waited for my chance and it arrived, and thankfully I didn’t disappoint,” he said.

Mutizwa said while the team was revelling in beating Lesotho, on reflection, they could have done better performance-wise.

The Warriors played second fiddle to their opponents in the first half, but came back from the halftime break a totally changed side, pinning down Lesotho.

“It’s a bitter-sweet feeling where we were happy about winning the match, but also angry at ourselves for conceding so many goals. We were all upset about the way we defended, but the good thing is that we had scored enough goals to win. The coach was very upset about how we played in the first half. He told us touching words in the dressing room, unfortunately I can’t say it, but that is why you saw us improving. We came out and raised our game.”

Mutizwa reckons they will need to up their game if they are to beat Zambia, who recovered from a goal to nil in their semi-final against Tanzania to win 4-2.

“We will need to improve, not only in defence, but in all areas if we are to win this match. We have to fix our defence and also improve on our scoring. Personally, I was happy that Zambia qualified for the final because we know their type of play, unlike Tanzania. We have come this far and it will be disappointing to lose in the final, especially to Zambia who are our neighbours.

The match will be a derby so we can’t afford to lose it, a lot is at stake.”

Zimbabwe have been backed here by a group of vociferous fans led by cheerleader Alvin Zhakata as the team marched to the final.

“The supporters have been good and I want them to come and give us a final push on Sunday. Not many believed in us and gave us a chance, but here we are, in the final. We need everyone’s support now more than ever and I know with their support, we will not disappoint,” Mutizwa said.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have scaled a massive 14 places up the latest Fifa World Rankings released yesterday to position 101 from 115.

Zimbabwe’s senior team has been active in the past six weeks, first playing a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia, which they won 3-0, and taking part in the ongoing Cosafa Castle Cup.

At the Cosafa Castle Cup, the Warriors have already played five matches, winning four times and drawing once.