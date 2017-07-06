Being Zanu PF ‘messiah’ does not make Mugabe God

OVER the past few years, there has been a growing and very worrying trend, where Zanu PF bootlicking has gone to unprecedented levels in comparing President Robert Mugabe to God or his beloved son, Jesus Christ.

Comment: NewsDay Editor

But Zanu PF national youth leader, Kudzanai Chipanga went a notch higher this week, when he said Mugabe was Jesus’s equal.

We are not in the habit of intruding into individual beliefs. However, for the global association of Christians, the claims that the 93-year-old Mugabe is only second in the hierarchy of God’s kingdom have no biblical legitimacy.

If anything, Chipanga’s claims border on idolatry and blasphemy. The only other explanation why he has chosen this path can only be to enable him to get onto the Zanu PF gravy train that has impoverished the majority of the people in this country.

No, Chipanga, the fact that Mugabe’s middle name is Gabriel does not make him equal to Christ. In fact, there are millions of other Gabriels across the world.

Mugabe may be the Zanu PF messiah, but if truth be told, he has presided over the impoverishment and suffering of the people of Zimbabwe in nearly four decades and there is nothing godly about that!

Mugabe may have liberated his Zanu PF bootlickers, who have access to the gravy train, but this is not a sentiment shared by the rest of the population, who struggle just to go through the day.

Of course, Chipanga has a right to support whatever party or individual he chooses as provided for in the Constitution, but he must keep it at that.

To try to elevate Mugabe, a mere mortal like the rest of us, to God, is out of bounds. God does not play along to Zanu PF politics. He is sovereign over the world. Chipanga should just keep to his politics and leave the Bible, which he clearly does not understand, alone.

In fact, Chipanga reminds Zimbabweans of one former Harare mayor and one-time Local Government deputy minister, the late Tony Gara, and many others who did the same.

Chipanga should learn from the Saudi Arabia King, who came down hard on a worshipper, who sought to elevate him to the position of God and had him sacked from work. Desecration of God’s name must be denounced in the strongest terms possible.

Mugabe may have imposed himself over the people of this nation like a demi-god, but he is not the Heavenly God. And his minions cannot make him a god over us.

Zanu PF bootlickers may worship Mugabe, as they desire, but they should refrain from imposing him on us as a god — because that, he is not.