UBH sued over $208k debt

UNITED Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) has been dragged to court by a local security company, Nokel Security (Pvt) Ltd, over a $208 000 debt for services rendered in 2015.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through its lawyers, Thondhlana and Associates, the security firm issued summons on June 27 this year and the public hospital is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

In its declaration, Nokel Security (Pvt) Ltd accused UBH of reneging on its contractual obligations for security services rendered to the hospital between March and November 2015.

“Sometime in 2015, plaintiff (Nokel Security) was contracted by defendant (UBH) to provide security guard services at the defendant’s premises in Bulawayo. Plaintiff provided the required services from March 2015 to November 2015,” the security firm said.

“At the end of each month, defendant was issued with invoices for the services that were rendered but it failed to pay in full and to date it owes plaintiff $208 327,43.”

The security company further said despite demand, UBH had allegedly failed to pay for the security services rendered prompting the firm to approach the court for recourse.

“Wherefore, plaintiff prays for; payment of the sum of $208 327,43 together with interest thereon calculated at the prescribed rate from the date of service of summons to date of full payment including costs of suit.”