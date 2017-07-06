Prim and proper – the fine dining challenge

THE last set of semi-finals in the PicknPay Battle of the Chefs episode 12 is here and the heat is on in this round brought to you by Zimgold.

BY ARTS REPORTER

This will be a fine dining experience for the judges — Stephen Hyde, Tafadzwa Anifasi and Cherylyn Conlon — with competing contestants expected to pull impressive tricks out of their bags for this round to knock the socks off the judges.

This is about “fine dining,” which conjures up images of crisp white table cloths and waiters in tuxedos, offering patrons the finest in food, service and atmosphere. It is also the highest priced type of restaurant you can operate.

The contestants — Chengetai Makawa, Carmen Vahlakis, Dylan Taylor, and Ednos Tavirima — will have to prepare a savoury and sweet platter with six unique elements.

The contestants were given $75 each to fill their shopping bags in 20 minutes at The Village Walk TM PicknPay.

Would meatballs crack the nod for a fine dining platter or would a salmon tartar be a better choice? You will need to watch the episode to find out more.

We start off this round with Vodka cocktails, and Chef Carmen could probably start her own cocktail bar with her Pilot cocktail which really had the judges wanting more.

With 1 hour 15 minutes to prepare a platter the contestants faced the pressure and sadly one of them struggled to plate on time. Chefs also prepared sweet elements for this round with bite size lime cheesecake profiteroles, mini beetroot pannacotta and churros for their judges. Bream Ceviche on a Nasturtium Leaf sounds like a five-star snack.

It is not for the faint hearted, though, because this is “raw fish” marinated in mainly lime and lemon juice. The acid “cooks” the fish with no heat.

With winter still with us, soup is a wonderful starter too. Any vegetable can be used to make a good soup, and with the plentiful supply of butternut, whip up a butternut cappuccino soup and top it off with a dollop of creme fraiche.

Churros are very easy, stylish and inexpensive to make. We suggest a chilli chocolate sauce to go with these morish dessert snacks.

Two of the contestants will lose their jackets this round and the remaining two make it to the final episode. Stay tuned this Thursday on ZBC TV between 6 and 7pm to watch The Wild Card of the TM PicknPay Battle of the Chefs. You can follow it on Facebook.com/BattleChefs or watch on YouTube.com/BattleChefs.