Hakutangwi unveils new book

MOTIVATIONAL author and pastor, Cynthia Chirinda Hakutangwi, will this Friday launch her new book — Can the Whole Woman Please Stand Up! — at an event expected to be graced by women who have made a significant impact in leadership roles.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The latest book is The Standard Style columnist’s sixth publication meant to be a guide for women seeking to overcome adversity in life through resilience.

Hakutangwi, who is the founder of Intelligent Conversations, an independently produced inspirational television programme, has a passion to inspire viewers to reflect on their respective contributions to Africa’s development.

She said Rachel Adams, Divine Ndhlukula and Gloria Zvaravanhu will be her guests for the programme episode to be recorded during the launch and will be called Women Leading in the Face of Adversity.

The cleric said her latest book will also cater for men despite being primarily focused on women.

“Though primarily dedicated to women, Can the Whole Woman Please Stand Up! is for both men and women who are determined to overcome adversity on their journey to pursuing wholeness and significant lives,” she said in a statement.

The free event will be graced with entertainment and presentations from artists who will be celebrating resilient women.

Hakutangwi’s has so far published The Wealthy Diary of African Wisdom, Destination Wholeness — Going Beyond Brokenness, The Whole You — Vital Keys for Balanced Living and Intelligent Conversations.

She was the winner of the Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2015 at the Megafest Business Awards and top Female Innovative Business Leader of the Year Award at Women’s Leadership Awards (WOLA).