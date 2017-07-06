Chivero teacher arrested for raping Form 2 student

A 46-YEAR-OLD primary school teacher in Chief Chivero’s area in Mhondoro yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate, Barbara Chimboza, facing allegations of raping a Form Two pupil in Kuwadzana high-density suburb.



BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The accused was granted $50 bail and remanded to July 25 for trial.

It is the State’s case that sometime in November 2015, the complainant, then 13 years old, visited the accused’s workstation in rural Mhondoro to collect her photographs shot during an educational tour.

The accused allegedly said the photographs were not yet ready and asked her to accompany him to the shopping centre and later to a guest lodge in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, where he raped her.

After the act, he allegedly gave the complainant $10 to buy her silence and then they got into a relationship. The State alleges in February this year, the complainant’s friends reported the affair to their headmaster.

The complainant, however, denied the allegations when she was interrogated by the headmaster.

She later informed the accused, who allegedly advised her to relocate to her aunt’s home in Kambuzuma, where they continued with their affair until July 2 this year.

The State alleges the matter came to light when the accused offered to pay compensation to the complainant’s parents and her mother refused to accept the money, saying it was too little.

She then reported the matter to the police.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.