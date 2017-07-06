Byo man petitions provincial magistrate over ‘excessive’ maintenance

A BULAWAYO man, Mfariseni Mleya, has petitioned Matabeleland North provincial magistrate protesting against a ruling by Bulawayo magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya compelling him to pay $650 monthly for the upkeep of his three children.

BY SILAS NKALA

In his ruling on June 2 this year, Tashaya ordered Mleya to pay $470 for the children’s maintenance and $180 as spousal support for his wife, Junnia Mleya.

But Mleya said the amount was too excessive and unjust, saying his wife just wanted to fix him financially.

“I can only consent to pay $70 monthly to cater for day-to-day needs of the children. I am still legally married to applicant and she is supposed to be residing with me, but she chased me out of our matrimonial house and used her boyfriends who are police officers to boot me out of the house,” Mleya said.

“For the sake of peace, I moved out much to her pleasure. She has relocated to some other place I do not know and she now wants to use my money and impoverish me for selfish reasons. I buy groceries for my daughter twice per term. I set up business for applicant to operate as cross border trader, but she squandered everything. I also have personal accounts to settle.”

In a letter dated June 27, addressed to provincial magistrate Matabeleland North, Mleya said Tashaya did not handle his case transparently as he also humiliated him despite all what he had been doing for his family.

He claimed that his wife was connected to the magistrate, all public prosecutors and had contacts with top police officers.

“The case was initially withdrawn, but was corruptly brought back to court with malice with information that, the abused Mfariseni, has relocated to unknown place and yet I left home because of police interference in my family affairs,” Mleya said.