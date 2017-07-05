Zimpost – Zimbabwe’s designated postal operator

Zimpost is the Zimbabwe’s designated postal operator which provides universal postal, courier, agency and financial services.

Our Network Our Strength

Zimpost has 226 Postal outlets countrywide (159 of these are connected through fibre and 7 through VSAT). The postal network comprise of: Post Offices, postal agencies and Mobile Post Offices.

Our Services

Zimpost is well known for the following services and it is getting better at it: Letters, ordinary parcels, small packets, bulk posting and mailroom services which is mail processing at Zimpost premises or at client`s premises.



ZipCash Money Transfer Service

ZipCash is the mobile money transfer service that enables clients to send and receive money instantly, at affordable rates. Zipcash comes in two categories namely:

1.Zipcash Domestic – Send or receive cash through any Post Office in Zimbabwe

2.Zipcash International – Send or receive cash through Post Offices in the following countries; Botswana , Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, South Africa, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Zimpost also offers seamless transactions through its agency banking services which include: Account opening, cash deposit, cash withdrawal, balance enquiry and mini – statements

Zimpost also offers the following agency services at all Postal Outlets;

Vehicle licensing ,new vehicle registration and change of vehicle plates, radio licensing, third party Insurance ,pension disbursements, retail postech (ICT accessories that include cellphones, computers, tablets, etc.) stationery, printing, lamination, binding and photocopying and airtimes sales (all networks)

For more information about Zimpost please contact:

Corporate Communications department on;

Telephone: 04 -761544

Toll free: 0800 4249/0800 9101

Email: bandam@zimpost.co.zw/amunembe@zimpost.co.zw

Facebook page: Zimpost-Zimbabwe Posts

Twitter@: Zimpost

Website: www.zimpost.co.zw