Zanu PF denies sanctioning Rusape farm invasion

ZANU PF has distanced itself from last week’s farm invasions in Rusape that saw a white commercial farmer and multitudes of employees being violently evicted from their homes.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Manicaland deputy party provincial chairman Joseph Mujati said although the evictions at Lesbury Farm in Rusape were not fresh as the new farm owner – cleric Trevor Manhanga – was implementing a High Court order, Zanu PF was not involved.

“Zanu PF’s position remains that new land invasions are against the law and are, therefore, illegal and will not be tolerated,” Mujati said.

“Land reform in Zimbabwe is a continuous process and what was witnessed at Lesbury Farm should not be seen as a fresh farm invasion, but the enforcement of a High Court order by the Sheriff of the High Court.”

The farmer, Robert Smart, and his workers were forced out of their homes by armed police to pave way for Manhanga, who had been given the property by the government.

The police were supported by youths who allegedly assaulted some of the workers who tried to resist eviction.

“Zanu PF had no hand whatsoever in the enforcement of the order. I, Joseph Mujati, the Zanu PF vice-chairman for Manicaland, can confirm I was not anywhere near Lesbury Farm neither was Zanu PF represented in any capacity by anyone on this particular day,” Mujati stated.

“I am aware that there are reports of Charles Mujati, who is not in any way related to myself, having been implicated in illegal act in and around that area. I wish to completely disassociate myself from Charles Mujati’s actions and categorically state that Charles does not represent Zanu PF in whatever capacity in the area.”