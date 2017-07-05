No offer yet for Prince Dube: Bosso

BULAWAYO football giants Highlanders say they are yet to receive any offer for their youthful striker Prince Dube from South African Premiership side Ajax Cape Town.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Dube (21) has been one of the stars for the Zimbabwe team taking part in the Cosafa Castle Cup, scoring in the 6-0 drubbing of Seychelles in the group stages of the competition last week.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube yesterday said although scouts from Cape Town had been following Highlanders matches of late, there had been no contact regarding the player.

“There are scouts that have been following Highlanders’ matches from the 3-0 loss to Black Rhinos in Harare and two matches against Hwange and How Mine. But we have not received any official communication from the South African side,” Dube said.

On Monday, Cosafa’s official website reported that Dube, who is second on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top goalscoring charts, was on Ajax’s radar as they sought a replacement for Nathan Paulse who had seen retired.

The website further stated that Dube might not be returning to Zimbabwe after the Cosafa competition, quoting an unnamed source said to be close to the striker’s representatives.

“I am certain that he will be going to Ajax for trials. They have been following the boy for a while and they are keen to see him in training. He will not be going back to Zimbabwe after the tournament. There is a big club hunting for his signature. They don’t want him to do trials. They just want to sign him, but I cannot divulge the name for now. I might jeopardise the deal. For now, his signature is the most-sought,” the source was quoted saying.

However, the Bulawayo giants await communication, if any, regarding Dube, who is the club’s leading scorer with six goals.

Despite the financial gains that Highlanders might get from releasing the player to South Africa, it would be huge blow to their championship bid as the other strikers at the club have not been scoring regularly.