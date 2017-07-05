Mukamba pens two-year deal

DYNAMOS midfield magician Denver Mukamba has committed himself to the Premiership football club after signing a two-year deal yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Club treasurer Webster Marechera said they were delighted to have Mukamba on their books for two years after initially inking a one-year deal that ran out at the end of June.

“As a club, we are happy to have Mukamba for the next two years. He has shown his loyalty to the club. He told us that he wants to continue playing for Dynamos because it’s the team that put him in the limelight. We are looking forward to a good season with him,” Marechera said.

Mukamba has played an influential role which has helped rejuvenate the Glamour Boys after a sluggish start to the campaign.

The Glamour Boys beat Bantu Rovers 2-0 on Friday night with Mukamba scoring one of the goals – his fourth in his last four matches – which lifted them to the top of the league table for the first time this season.

The lead, though, proved temporary, as Ngezi Platinum went on to beat FC Platinum 2-1 at the Baobab on Sunday to reclaim top place.

Traditionally, the Harare giants take time to extend deals with their players and often lose some of their stars to rivals with deep pockets.

However, with their season looking so promising, they were pro-active this time around, a sign that the club hierarchy is determined to ensure they wrestle the championship from Caps United.