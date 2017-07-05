President Robert Mugabe on Monday donated $1 million to the African Union (AU) in a gesture meant to encourage other States to fund the continental body and make it self-sustaining rather than relying on donor funds.

Comment: NewsDay Editor

Mugabe’s donation is commendable in principle, but raises a lot of uncomfortable questions on the Zimbabwean leader’s priorities considering the state of his country.

Just a few weeks ago, Zimbabwe sent out a begging bowl, seeking $10,9 million in aid for refugees particularly those fleeing chaos in Mozambique.

The appeal was to the international community, a clear indication that Zimbabwe could not afford the upkeep of refugees on its own and needed help.

It then becomes bizarre that Zimbabwe is pouring so much money into an international body yet it is failing to take care of social services in its own backyard.

As they say, Mugabe, charity begins at home.

Just a few months ago, Mugabe was in the eye of a storm after it was reported that he donated snacks to flood victims in Tsholotsho, instead of making a substantial donation as expected.

There were claims that Mugabe was unaware of the publicised donation and what was in the media was a result of mischief.

Whatever the case, what this episode shows is that there are millions of Zimbabweans in need and they should be Mugabe’s priority rather than making donations to the AU.

If Mugabe is desperate to fund the AU, then there are mechanisms that the continental body has put in place, for example, a 0,2% tax on certain imports to fund the body.

It would be interesting to see if Zimbabwe has committed to and paid the levy, which is more useful than ad hoc donations.

The AU does not need donations, but rather a structured, sustainable and reliable funding mechanism.

In 2015, it was reported that Zimbabwe was failing to pay its annual subscriptions to the AU because of the economic crisis and Mugabe and the Finance and Foreign Affairs ministries need to tell Zimbabweans how far they have gone with settling that debt.

The money Mugabe donated would have found better use in Zimbabwe, where millions of people have not fully recovered from the El Nino-induced drought.

There are many people that are victims of flooding and are yet to be properly resettled and $1 million would have gone a long way in easing their plight.

While Mugabe may have done well on the continental stage, it is important to remind him that charity begins at home.