Live updates: Zimbabwe vs Lesotho

Follow NewsDay live coverage of the COSAFA Castle Cup semi final as the Warriors clash with Lesotho at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg,South Africa at 19:00hrs tonight.

The match precedes semi-final one between Zambia and Tanzania, which starts at 5pm.

To qualify for the semis, Zimbabwe, who have been arguably the best team so far in this tournament, managed a 2-1 win over Swaziland after both South Africa, the defending champions, and 2015 winners Namibia were sent packing after shock defeats to Tanzania and Lesotho, respectively.

Zimbabwe, having taken this tournament by storm, scoring an incredible 12 goals in the four matches they have played so far, will naturally start as favourites against a Lesotho side who huffed and puffed against Namibia.