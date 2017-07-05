Caps United star escapes jail

A HARARE magistrate yesterday cancelled a warrant of arrest issued against Zimbabwean football champions Caps United’s former club captain, Moses Muchenje.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Muchenje appeared in court yesterday after he was served with a warrant of arrest for failing to pay a $800 fine imposed by a Harare magistrate after his conviction on six counts of traffic offences.

Muchenje (25), who appeared before magistrate Ruramayi Chitumbura, had been ordered to pay the money by June 8, but failed, forcing the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

However, Muchenje pleaded with the court for the cancellation of the warrant, saying he had been out of the country with his team for a Confederation of African Football Champions League match.

Magistrate Chitumbura cancelled the warrant, but ordered him to pay the money immediately or risk being jailed.

Muchenje was convicted for driving without a valid driver’s licence, failure to stop after an accident, failure to report an accident, driving without vehicle insurance and negligent driving after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

In convicting him, magistrate Chitumbura had ruled that Muchenje, as a celebrity and football team captain, should lead by example, as many young people were looking up to him.

Caps United subsequently stripped Muchenje of the captaincy on the grounds that his behaviour did not befit a leader.

Chitumbura further said Muchenje deserved a stiff penalty so as to discourage would-be offenders.

According to the State, on April 8 this year, at corner Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Prince Edward Street, Muchenje, who did not have a valid licence, was driving a Honda Fit.

He collided with Douglas Gahadzikwa’s vehicle after he drove through a red traffic light.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles sustained serious damages at the front and Muchenje then fled the scene without reporting the accident.

Muchenje’s vehicle was tracked down and it was found out that the vehicle did not have valid insurance cover.

Usheunesu Mhiti represented the State.