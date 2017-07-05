Buy Zimbabwe Summit begins today

The Buy Zimbabwe Summit and Investment Forum to champion economic policy reform, growth and prosperity in the country, roars into life in Victoria Falls today with various participants from different sectors of the economy expected to attend.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The seventh edition of the Buy Local summit is being held under the theme “Driving industrialisation through local content.”

Buy Zimbabwe said experiences since the enunciation of the import management scheme and the famous SI64 have proven that Zimbabwe needed a long-term import management strategy that strikes the right balance of trade, local production and creating a healthy investment environment.

“The 2017 summit, dubbed the local content indaba, provides an opportunity to chart a strategic direction to help boost the economy through deliberate preference of our local goods and services anchored on an incentive based local content policy, local content rating and plugging investment gaps in the productive sectors of the economy.

“This Conference provides immense opportunities for your company to enhance its visibility and brand/product awareness with invited stakeholders,” Buy Zimbabwe said in a statement.

The summit will bring together policymakers, business leaders, decision-makers, academia, private sector, civil society and stakeholders in the country to seek solutions to address the current challenges prevailing in the economy.

Officials lined up to speak at the conference include Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Industry and Commerce minister Mike Bimha, Finance and Economic Development minister, Patrick Chinamasa, Mines and Mining Development minister Walter Chidakwa and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya, as well top industry and commerce executives.