AFMA Church property fights rage on

CONTROL of Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa (AFMA) church’s property has once again resumed in Bulawayo, with its trustees taking rivals to court seeking their eviction and ejection from the disputed 20 properties across the country.

BY CHARLES LAITON

AFMA in conjunction with Clement Nyathi, Robert Moyo, Albert Muzvondiwa, Abel Mephulangogaja and Phibion Manyowa, recently filed summons against AFMA International alongside its president, Rosewell Zulu seeking them to surrender the properties.

According to AFMA, Zulu controlled its properties, although he was no longer part of the group, after the establishment of a rival AFMA International Church, which had a different constitution.

“The AFMA International constitution provides for the trusteeship, thereof, by persons whose identities and particulars are unknown to the plaintiffs (AFMA and its reverends) save for the second defendant (Zulu), who hold himself out as a trustee and president of the same,” AFMA said.

“The church (AFMA) constitution provides, in clause 7.5 for the trusteeship, thereof, by the trustees for the time being, as a consequence of which a deed of trust supplemental to the church constitution was adopted in 2014 for the due and faithful administration of the sixth plaintiff (AFMA).

“The sixth plaintiff is empowered by clause 6.1 of the constitution to acquire any property in its name as such.

“In terms of clause 8.1 of the constitution, the property of the sixth plaintiff vests in the first to the fifth plaintiffs (Nyathi, Moyo, Muzvondiwa, Mephulangogaja and Manyowa) in trust.

“The plaintiff acquired title or related rights and interests in its name in certain properties, and the first to the fifth plaintiffs are vested with the ownership or control, thereof.”

AFMA accused AFMA International, through Zulu and his fellow trustees, of occupying properties that belonged to the former without their consent.

“The first and second defendants took possession and/or occupation of the said properties at a time when second defendant’s predecessor in title purported himself to be the president of the sixth plaintiff before, thereafter, seceding thereon to establish the Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa, International,” AFMA said.

“The first defendant has no relationship with the sixth plaintiff and is an entity distinct, independent and separate therefrom in name, constitution and administration.”

AFMA is represented by Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers and AFMA International is yet to respond to the suit.