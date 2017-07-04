Uncontrolled sexual appetite ends in death

A 31-YEAR-OLD Murewa man who failed to control his sexual appetite died from injuries sustained after he was pushed down to the floor in a nightclub by a woman resisting his advances.

Peter Chidyamudungwe, of Chivhinge Village, under Chief Mangwende, died 10 days after he was pushed down to the floor by Primrose Guvheya (18) following a misunderstanding that was ignited by the former who had tried to forcibly hug her.

Guvheya has since been arrested for murder with investigations still in progress.

Efforts to get a comment from Mashonaland East province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza were fruitless yesterday.

According to a reliable source, on June 17 at around 0030hrs, the now-deceased was drinking beer at a nightclub at Domborembizi business centre in Musami. It is said while drunk, he solicited for sex from a patron, Memory Chitsike (18), who turned down his advances. It is said that Chidyamudungwe then approached Guvheya, who also rejected his advances.

Chidyamudungwe then reportedly tried to forcibly hug Guvheya who showed no interest. The now-deceased then repeatedly tried to hug Guvheya but this time, she pushed him, resulting in him falling and his head hitting the floor.

It is reported that Chidyamudungwe lost consciousness, but recovered after a while and had no visible injuries. On June 21, the now-deceased experienced severe headaches and went to Musami Mission Hospital where he was admitted.

However, on June 23, it is said that he escaped from the hospital and went to back to his homestead.

On June 26, Chidyamudungwe’s health deteriorated and he returned to the hospital where he was admitted again. He died the following day and a report was made at Musami Police Station, leading to Guvheya’s arrest.