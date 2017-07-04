Soma-Phiri, Zulu hearing set for Thursday

SUSPENDED Highlanders assistant coaches Amini Soma-Phiri and Cosmas Zulu will on Thursday appear before the three-man disciplinary committee to answer to charges of indiscipline levelled against them by the club.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube yesterday confirmed the date of the hearing.

“The hearing has been set for Thursday July 6 in the afternoon. It will be held at the club offices,” Dube said.

The disciplinary committee appointed last week is headed by lawyer Zibusiso Ncube with former club secretary Andrew Tapela and club member Innocent Batsani Ncube making up the three-man tribunal.

Dube described the committee as comprised of individuals with a wealth of experience in legal issues, football administration and corporate processes.

The chairman, Ncube, is a former member of the Zifa Southern Region disciplinary committee.

Soma-Phiri and Zulu were suspended on June 16 amid allegations they insulted each other in front of players on their way back to Bulawayo from Mandava after the abandoned league match against FC Platinum on May 28.

The two also allegedly exchanged harsh words in Harare during the match in which Highlanders lost 3-0 to Black Rhinos at Morris Depot on June 14.

Following their suspension, head coach Erol Akbay has been assisted by Division One developmental side Bosso 90 coach Melusi Sibanda at training, while single-handedly taking charge of three matches, the 3-0 win over Hwange, the goalless draw against How Mine and the 1-0 Sunday win over Yadah FC.

Sibanda does not meet the required qualifications to sit on the bench.

Club chief executive officer Dube has indicated that the club will stand guided by the recommendations of the disciplinary committee on the future of the two suspended coaches.