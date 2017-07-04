Kasukuwere still plotting against Mugabe: War vets

THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association Mashonaland Central chapter has called on President Robert Mugabe to expedite the case in which Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is accused of plotting to topple the 93-year-old leader.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

In a letter leaked to the media and seen by NewsDay, the former fighters in the province claimed Kasukuwere and his brother Dickson Mafios were still holding meetings.

“Of late, there are meetings being held covertly and overtly by people loyal to the NPC (national political commissar) and Cde Dickson Mafios, which are inclusive of (National People’s Party leader Joice) Mujuru,” the letter dated June 28 read in part.

“We have been reliably informed by fellow comrades in Mbire, Guruve, Centenary and Mazowe that part of their message is denunciation of one of the VPs, war veterans and MPs not toeing their line.

“They are masquerading as people organising for the Mashonaland Central chapter of the President’s interaction with the youth, when in reality they are mobilising for the support of their faction.”

Kasukuwere is accused of setting up parallel party structures to topple Mugabe.

The matter has been discussed twice by the politburo and Mugabe, two weeks ago, indicated he would announce a decision in consultation with his two deputies, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko.

The war veterans said they wanted to intervene and stop the “madness”, but they were afraid it might be misconstrued as efforts to frustrate Mugabe’s rally, hence, they wanted the President to deal with the matter conclusively.

Mugabe is holding youth interface rallies across the country as he lays the foundation for another stab at power in elections expected next year.