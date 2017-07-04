Buffaloes eye PSL return

FORMER Premiership football side Buffaloes continued with their quest for a top-flight return after posting a crucial 1-0 win against Mucheke Pirates at Vengere Stadium in Rusape over the weekend.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Buffaloes maintain top spot in the league with 23 points from 11 games, just a point above second-placed FC Mutoko, who won 3-0 against Mukanya Bullets at home.

Mutare City are within the leading pack as they are occupying third position with 19 points from 10 matches.

Buffaloes chairman Tendai ‘’Wabambo’’ Chitowa said his team had since recovered from their slow start to the season.

The veteran administrator said they were happy with the support they being given by Rusape and Mutare supporters.

The army side have since moved from Mutare and adopted Vengere Stadium in Rusape to boost revenue through gate-takings and other initiatives.

“We are taking each game as it comes. Every team playing in the Eastern Region is eager to gain promotion and we are very keen to gain promotion. So every game we are playing it’s very tough, so we need to take each match as it comes,’’ he said.

“We are happy with the support we are getting in Rusape, and one of the most important things is some of our supporters in Mutare are travelling to support our team in their numbers and we are repaying them by playing good football,” he said.