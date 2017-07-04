Benyu keen to play for Warriors

ENGLAND-BORN teenage prodigy Kundai Benyu has expressed his desire to pursue an international football career with Zimbabwe.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The 19-year-old playmaker, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, made a huge leap in his career last week when he signed a four-year deal with Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic from English Football League Championship side Ipswich Town.

Speaking to Celtic TV for the first time since making the big move, Benyu opened up about his close links to the country and his wish to make his family proud by playing for the Warriors.

“I see my international future going towards Zimbabwe, with my family being from there. It would make everyone proud, I just want to make everyone proud,” he said after being asked about his Zimbabwean links.

Benyu received his first senior national team call-up ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Liberia last month, but his travel documents could not be sorted in time for him to come for the encounter which the Warriors won 3-0.

After his recent comments, it’s now very likely that Benyu will be considered for selection when the Afcon qualifiers resume in March next year.

Benyu was the subject of interest from several big clubs among them Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Aston Villa but says he opted for Celtic because of their coach Brendan Rodgers’ good record of developing young players.

“The gaffer has helped a lot of young players in the past, like Raheem Sterling and Jordon Ibe,” he said.

“So I’m hoping to be a part of that list.

“In my opinion, Celtic are bigger than all of those clubs who were interested in me,” Benyu said.

“I know I’m joining one of the biggest clubs in the world, with 60 000 fans at every home game, which is crazy.

“The gaffer’s put faith in me and he trusts that he sees me in his team and that I can improve as a player.

“My ambition is to get into the first-team squad by the start of the season.”

Benyu joined Ipswich Town’s academy in 2011 where he was one of the two Zimbabwean teenage prodigies together with Tristan Nydman, who was recently capped by England at Under-18 level.

Having been on the fringes of the first team since the age of 16, Benyu was named on the bench twice in the Championship during the Blues’ play-off campaign of 2014/15, but a knee injury sidelined him for much of the following season.

After signing his first professional deal in February 2015, Benyu failed to kick on and was limited to Under-18 and U23 football.

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy allowed the midfielder to feature for Tottenham’s Under-19s at the NextGen Series tournament in Amsterdam last year.

His breakthrough came when he was sent on loan to National League club Aldershot where he scored five goals in 23 appearances to help them reach the play-offs.