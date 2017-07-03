Youth will carry the day in 2018 elections

Don’t we all love our politics for its drama, twists and turns yet the political arena remains unchanged? Nkosana Moyo and Fadzayi Mahere’s announcement of their candidature for 2018 elections was received with mixed feelings — some puzzling, disturbing and surprising. The only conclusion that can be drawn from some of the reactions is that we still have a long way to go before we get a rudimentary grasp on democracy.

Develop me: Tapiwa Gomo

The sense of entitlement to the political arena by some political parties is both baffling and smells of an autocracy-in-waiting. Zimbabwe is where it is today because we allowed Zanu PF to enjoy an unfettered and unchallenged entitlement to national discourse and resources simply because they claimed ownership of liberation narrative. The liberation struggle licensed them to cause and preside over an economic decline. And for the past 17 years, we have been fighting to overcome this ignominious mentality.

Little did we know that the people we entrusted with the leadership of the change agenda were also accruing the exclusive rights to challenge Zanu PF. It was evident from last week’s reaction that the MDC-T or some senior elements within its ranks have become autocrats. They now think no one else should have the right to challenge Zanu PF or to lead that cause. It could the reason they are approaching the coalition discussions half-heartedly.

Perhaps, they forget that in terms of delivering what Zimbabwe yearns for, they are as dismally and disgracefully a failure as Zanu PF. Before they strengthen the bias against new political entrants, who have threatened their comfort zones, they need to be reminded that stakes for 2018 elections are not in their favour and more work needs to be done. They need to get out of their comfort zone and revert to the trenches.

For the 37 years that Zanu PF has been in power it has successfully managed to be the flag bearers of the symbol of liberation. That narrative held thoughts together controlling and directing the people’s minds towards patriotism ultimately paving way for rationalised oppression and suppression of dissent.

Their recent rallies have shown a curiously shifting narrative. Liberation is now replaced by salvation, Chimurenga with religion. There is a huge effort to imbue their leadership in the narrative of religion and angelic symbolism. They are aware that the constituency that chimed with the liberation narrative is fast depleting in numbers due to age and death and, hence, their desire to appeal and capture the gullible youth through religion and incentives.

They are aware of the existence of a huge populace, who are already committed to the religious symbolism and are primed to parochially and unquestionably follow anything that speaks of a god, deliverance and salvation. Most religious groups are filled with these gullible yet desperate youth. That is daily bread for a desperate politician.

The recent rallies are not the first chapter of this strategy. It started when leaders of the apostolic groups were brought into the fold and ushered a new wave of prophecies on who will succeed the President. Despite its inconsistencies with democracy, it has held thought, occupied space in the media and ignited debate that diverted attention from real issues.

The second phase was the infiltration of the leadership of the Pentecostal churches some of whom have been recipients of generous donations of large tracts of land, while others have pending court cases. These are the major crowd pullers and any wise politician just needs these church leaders in their pocket. For those Pentecostal church leaders, who are yet to fall prey to the bait or succumb to the political pressure, the State media has already started work on them. When time comes, all these are convertible into votes and these too will be forced to make prophecies and sermons that favour the establishment. Unlike in the past, where State media were biased against or attacked the opposition, the focus will be more on a new set of targets — leaders of crowds. They will be required to either make public endorsements or deliver their crowds.

It can’t be denied that there is demographic strategising occurring within the ruling party and 2018 will not be a stroll in the park for the opposition. Zanu PF is ahead of the game, while the opposition is banking on chance and for accidental victory. There are preoccupied with very old agenda items and trivial issues of coalition and the choice of its leadership. They are selling excuses and names instead of policy ideas. Policies need to be practical, personal and easy to understand.

Just a few points to ponder for the opposition. The first-time voter in the 2002 presidential election (three years after the MDC was formed) is now 32 years. This is a disappointed and disgruntled age group with both Zanu PF and the MDC-T. Mahere, Patson Dzamara, Evan Mawarire and Promise Mkwananzi are speaking on behalf of this generation which spans from the early 30s to the late 40s.

The first time voters in 2018 elections were born when Morgan Tsvangirai and President Robert Mugabe were sitting in their current positions, the economy already nosediving and they do not know anything better. These leaders represent the despair endured. This group too spans from 18 to the late 20s and they also relate with Mahere and group. Unlike the gullible group in the streams of religion and in the rural areas, this group thinks they are too “cool” to vote. That is why it is easy to bus the gullible youth to vote in urban constituencies where they don’t belong, while the “cool” group takes an extended nap waiting for the situation to change by the click of button on social media.

Tapiwa Gomo is a development consultant based in Pretoria, South Africa