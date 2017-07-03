Stop renting, build offices, Beitbridge urges Econet

Beitbridge Town Council has challenged Econet Wireless to erect buildings as infrastructural investment in the border town.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Contributing during a feedback dinner hosted by the mobile phone company for its Beitridge customers, town secretary, Loud Ramagkapola challenged Econet to stop using rented premises, but build its own structures as part of developing the transit town.

“You are renting offices, but you have the capacity to put up buildings and invest in this strategic town,” Ramagkapola said.

Econet Wireless rents a small office at a complex owned by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Pension Fund.

“We have not even received an application for land from yourselves and we are inviting you to build here,” Ramagkapola pleaded.

Econet official, Otis Makahamadze in response said although the company was yet to put up buildings, it had infrastructure in terms of base stations.

“Apart from that, our fibre link with South Africa passes through here, but your invitation is welcome and noted,” he said.

Makahamadze said Econet had 10 million subscribers and Beitbridge was home to one of the top 10 busiest base stations in the country.

Another Econet official said their organisation donated 135 tablets to primary schools in the border town as part of it corporate social responsibility.

“We are currently doing ICT training for 500 teachers in Beitbridge. Econet has, for the programme, hired staff from Bindura State University and on qualification, the teachers will get certificates of competency,” the official said.

Beitbridge assistant district administrator, Jahson Mugodzva urged Econet to expand its coverage to outlying areas.