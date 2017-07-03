Matema header sinks Yadah FC

HIGHLANDERS… (0) 1

YADAH FC………… ….0

WASTEFUL Highlanders had to wait until midway into the second half to get three points from out-of-sorts Yadah FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Ralph Matema got his first goal of the season in the 65th minute after Yadah FC goalkeeper, Tafadzwa Dube punched away debutant, Charlton Siamalonga’s cross straight onto the veteran striker’s head to give Highlanders the maximum points.

But coach, Erol Akbay was a disappointed man after the hosts plundered a number of clear chances, but said he could live with getting three points to close the gap on the log leaders.

“We played good football in the first half and created many chances, but Yadah FC’s defence in the second half was very compact although we managed to get that goal. I tried all the strikers at my disposal, but we could not convert the chances that we had and that makes me very sad,” he said. The win took Highlanders to 28 points, three behind leaders, Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Yadah FC coach, Jairos Tapera said his boys put up a good fight, especially in the second half, but could not get a goal.

They suffered their eighth defeat of the season to remain on 13th with 16 points.

“We lost, but we did put up a fight. It’s unfortunate that we did not get a goal,” he said.

TEAMS

HIGHLANDERS: A Sibanda, C Siamalonga, B Ncube, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, E Mudzingwa, G Makaruse, K Nadolo, N Ndlovu (R Mutuma 57’), R Kutsanzira, R Matema (T Kalunga 86’)

YADAH FC: T Dube, M Nyenye, E Kalongoda, J Dzingai, R Dongo, B Mapfumo, E Karembo, J Borges (L Murape 73’), D Savanhu, M Chiwara, M Demera

Matchday 16 results

Yesterday: Highlanders 1-0 Yadah FC, Shabanie Mine 1-0 How Mine, Harare City 1-1 Hwange, Bulawayo City v Caps United (postponed)

Saturday: Tsholotsho 2-2 Triangle United, Ngezi Platinum 2-1 FC Platinum, Chapungu 2-0 Chicken Inn, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Black Rhinos

Friday: Dynamos 2-0 Bantu Rovers