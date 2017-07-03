Manyuchi wins in Zambia

Former World Boxing Council silver welterweight champion, Charles Manyuchi yesterday began a comeback bid with a unanimous decision points victory over Zambian, Sheriff Kasongo in Ndola Zambia in a non-title bout.

BY CLIFF CHIDUKU

Manyuchi’s fight was one of the undercard bouts lined up for the African Boxing Union main draw.

Manyuchi lost his silver welterweight championship to Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan in Singapore in March and is hoping that his comeback bid will put him in good stead for an agreed rematch.