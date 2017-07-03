Gonyeti sets Dandaro ablaze

BREAKAWAY musician Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu last week launched her second album, Madhin’adhin’ali, at Dandaro Inn, where she left merrymakers clamouring for more of her energetic performance.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

A number of Gonyeti’s fans turned up for the launch that ended in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The Afro-jazz musician, backed by Horse Power band, gave her fans a memorable show that was full of energy and capped it with enthralling dance routines that were a marvel to watch.

The band kept the crowd on the dance floor throughout the show, as they churned out new songs Life Yacho, Musha Mukadzi and Dai Ndine Mapapiro.

Gonyeti said the album was meant to encourage women to be strong and to rise to the top despite hurdles in their path.

Musicians, Sulumani Chimbetu, Peter “Igwe” Moyo, Carlos Green and Andy Muridzo were at the show to support Gonyeti.

Fans, who spoke to NewsDay at the launch, said the new album was way ahead of the debut in terms of quality.

They commended the musician for a well-conceived album and said if marketed well, the album would boost her profile.

Gonyeti features Progress Chipfumo and Prisco Bindura on the song Masango Matema on the six-track album produced at KBN and Oskid Studios.