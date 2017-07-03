Navigation


You are here: Home Sport Caps roar back into contention

Caps roar back into contention

July 3, 2017 in Sport

Caps UNITED…. (1) 3
Zamalek………. (1) 1

ABBAS Amidu was the destroyer-in-chief, scoring a memorable brace, as Zimbabwe champions Caps United overpowered five-time African champions, Zamalek to bounce back into contention for a quarter-final place.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Caps United strike striker, Abbas Amidu slots the ball into the nets under the watchful eye of Zamalek defender, Aly Gabr Gabr Mossad at National Sports Stadium yesterday

Caps United strike striker, Abbas Amidu slots the ball into the nets under the watchful eye of Zamalek defender, Aly Gabr Gabr Mossad at National Sports Stadium yesterday

The victory lifted Caps United to third on the Group B standings with six points, with Zamalek dropping down to anchor the group still on five points, while USM Alger and Al Ahli Tripoli are tied on eight points each after sharing the spoils earlier on Saturday.

The Green Machine now need to win their remaining Group B match against USM Algier away next weekend by any margin to go through to the last eight of the prestigious tournament regardless of the outcome of the other clash between Ali Tripoli and Zamalek.

After a turbulent week in which Caps United suffered a 4-2 defeat to Al Ahly Tripoli, which left them on the brink, and another defeat to Yadah FC in midweek, which saw coach, Lloyd Chitembwe emotionally telling reporters he felt his efforts were not matching the expectations of the club, and could be forced to reconsider his future, the Green Machine responded in emphatic fashion.

The local champions were dominant from the opening quarter, hooking wonderful crosses into the Zamalek goal area.

Zamalek goalkeeper, Ahmed El-Shennawy, came off his line to gather Ronald Chitiyo’s cross, before punching away Ronald Pfumbidzai’s curling corner-kick.

The visitors, however, did threaten in the 21st minute, when Nigerian striker, Stanley Ohawuchi forced Caps keeper, Prosper Chigumba into a low save, with a shot from outside the box.

But vice-captain, Pfumbidzai pounced from close range and he made it 1-0 to Caps with a low shot in the 31st minute.

It was nearly 2-0 to Caps in the 40th minute, but El-Shennawy made a great save to deny Chitiyo at the near-post following a good move by Caps United.

Ohawuchi levelled matters three minutes later, when he beat Chigumba from a one-on-one situation to make it 1-1 profiting from a mistake by defender, Carlton Munzambwa.

Amidu could have restore Caps United’s lead 11 minutes after the restart, but El-Shennawy produced a fine save to deny him.

Zamalek coach, Agusto Inacio made the second change of the game in the 65th minute – introducing Salah Rico, as the visitors looked to regain control of the match.

The Green Machine restored their lead 10 minutes later, when Amidu controlled the ball in the Zamalek box, before scoring to make it 2-1. Zamalek, though were the dominant side in the closing stages with second-half, with substitute Mostafa Fathi’s hopeful long-range drive saved by Chigumba.

But they were left vulnerable at the back and Amidu punished them on the counter, beating the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation to sew up the contest. Caps United assistant coach, Fungai Kwashi was pleased with the performance.

“Great result for Caps United. We need a win and probably this is one of the biggest games of the year. I have said it before and I keep saying it: Chitembwe is one of the best coaches we have in the country, in Africa and in the world. The guys were there for each other. They were fighting for each other and in our next match we have to go for the three points, no excuses,” he said.

14 Responses to Caps roar back into contention

  1. Nani July 3, 2017 at 4:58 am #

    Great play Makepekepe you have young talent look after the boys well financially we will see more of this!
    ALUTA CONTINUA!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. andrew kaseke July 3, 2017 at 5:42 am #

    napapa Lodza toenda kure.kepe kepe bhoraaaa

    Reply
  3. Rocky July 3, 2017 at 6:41 am #

    mambare manya
    raka dhinyonyo

    Reply
    • observer July 3, 2017 at 9:14 am #

      You’re wrong with the stereotype, Mr. Rocky
      I’m on the BLUE side but very happy for the GREENS and wish them success in their last encounter – and with this opinion I know I’m NOT on the MINORITY section of the BLUE side.

      Reply
      • fyah July 3, 2017 at 11:56 am #

        haiwawoo….madembare aito supporter zamalek kustadium uku….

        Reply
  4. NACIDO RICO July 3, 2017 at 9:08 am #

    Thats a very good result. Proper Chigumba, from today onwards should be the first choice keeper. On defenders, Caps should totally get rid of Jangano, Munzambwa and on keepers, Zikeeper and the other one who let in 4 goals the last time at home should never be allowed to come near Caps dressing rooms.

    Reply
  5. NACIDO RICO July 3, 2017 at 9:21 am #

    There are few players who are letting Caps down and they should be shown the exit door sooner than later. Though am not a Caps supporter, am sure some players were offered bribes to lose against Tripoli.
    WISH YOU GOOD LUCK, KEPEKEPE!

    Reply
    • newdza July 3, 2017 at 9:49 am #

      i agree with you pakadyiwa mari paye. but thats very bad thing in our football. abbas thanks for your memorable goals may God gives you wisdom to continue shinning

      Reply
    • Murape C. Murape July 3, 2017 at 11:50 am #

      @NACIDO RICO, why are you so flipping apologetic about backing CAPS, your team? CAPS are not that bad; no need to be ashamed of expressing your support for the them.

      Reply
  6. Nokuda July 3, 2017 at 9:36 am #

    Well done CAPS! This is huge result and now have to throw everything into the last match.

    Reply
  7. quincooo July 3, 2017 at 9:43 am #

    gud perfomance kepekepe….Chigumba shud be our first choice, our central defence needs serious attention pliz papa Lodza. Well done guys keep up the gud spirit.

    Reply
  8. mudgwenjaz July 3, 2017 at 9:48 am #

    matanga murimacoach here imi munoda vanhu vaoffloadwe manje naLodza anaCalton ivavo havaende this team is good inongoda a few workouts kwete zvenyu zvekuti vanhu vaende……

    Reply
  9. Wezhira wezhara July 3, 2017 at 12:08 pm #

    That bold statement on Dauda by the Caps United board was great and look at the results. If he was part of the team yesterday I tell you dai tichichema nhasi. Regai ayende kuna baba vake but ndokunonzi kupesana nemari kunge Makatuka uku kkkkkkk.

    Reply
  10. Bumhira July 3, 2017 at 2:14 pm #

    I am a happy man , my blood is green, i am a caps supporter, but we need to look for defenders soon .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Our Partners:

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

DMMA logo