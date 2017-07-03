AMHVoices: Teargassing by police uncalled for

Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) condemns the use of teargas canisters on ordinary citizens by the police in Harare, as they tried to disperse protesting vendors, commuter omnibus crews and rank marshals, who were protesting against police harassment and use of spikes to control traffic on Thursday last week.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust Information Department

This then led to a lockdown of Harare’s central business district (CBD), as the police fought running battles with the protesters.

As the police continued to fire tearsmoke canisters, ordinary people, who were not part of the protests, were caught unaware, and affected.

HZT castigates the discharge of tearsmoke canisters in the CBD or anywhere else, as a reckless and dangerous strategy to disperse crowds.

Such carelessness is cause for concern, as it shows lack of respect for human life and security. Constitutionally, the police are supposed to protect and secure the lives and property of people.

It is also an infringement of citizens’ fundamental human rights and freedoms such as section 52 of the Constitution that provide for right to personal security.

HZT has been on record advocating for the implementation of section 210 of the Constitution that provides for an independent complaints mechanism that receives and investigates complaints from members of the public about misconduct on the part of members of the security services.

HZT implores the police to use non-violent means when dealing with protesters.

The government must also create a conducive environment for its citizens, where fundamental freedoms and human rights, such the as rights to demonstrate and petition, are enjoyed.