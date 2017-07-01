Platinum battle in Ngezi

THE mining town of Mhondoro-Ngezi comes alive this afternoon, as it hosts the third edition of the big platinum derby pitting hosts Ngezi Platinum Stars against Zvishavane sister club, FC Platinum in a potentially explosive league clash at Baobab Stadium.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE/MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

A lot is at stake in this clash.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, missing six key players, have not won a league match in the last four attempts, but have a 14-match unbeaten home record dating back to August 2016, to defend.

On the other hand, Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum remain the only unbeaten team in the league so far this season.

FC Platinum have gone on an 18-match unbeaten run in top flight football since the 2-1 defeat by Harare City at Rufaro in October last year.

The hosts’ coach, Tonderai Ndiraya is itching to put an end to FC Platinum’s lengthy unbeaten run.

“We have history with FC Platinum. In fact, they are our sister side and they are the only team in the league yet to lose a match,” he said.

“We wish to be the first team to hand them their first defeat this season, but at the same time it’s not going to be easy.”

Ndiraya also expressed Ngezi Platinum’s desire to finally end a poor run of results.

“We are not really moved by the rough patch because it’s part of the game. Hopefully it’s going to end today against FC Platinum and the fact that we have a very good home record gives us confidence,” he said.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are a depleted lot missing the services of top players — Partson Jaure, Walter Mukanga, Edgar Tapera and Terrence Dzvukamanja — due to injury.

Liberty Chakoroma and goalkeeper, Takabva Mawaya are away with the national team currently doing battle for Zimbabwe at the Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

FC Platinum coach Mapeza said his latest recruit, Takesure Chinyama, is not fit for the away match against fellow platinum miners.

“From the way he has been training, he is not 100% fit, but maybe after two weeks, maybe he will be in a better shape to start to get involved in our league games,” he said.

“All games are difficult. We know the side we are facing is a quality side; we have been training very well.

“We know the challenges we are going to face, but as a team, we have done our homework and the most important thing is to go there with a positive mind.

Pure Platinum Play have a worrying return in front of goal, having scored only 12 goals so far this season in 14 matches, a tally which is almost half of fellow platinum miners, Ngezi, who have scored 23.

Half of the teams in the country’s elite division have scored more goals than FC Platinum.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 16 Fixtures

Today: (All matches kickoff at 3pm: Tsholotsho v Triangle United (Dulivhadzimo), Ngezi Platinum v FC Platinum (Baobab), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Yadah FC (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v How Mine (Maglas), Harare City v Hwange (Morris), Bulawayo City v Caps United (postponed)