FreeZim leader in trouble over cooking pots

Free Zimbabwe Congress party leader, Peter Svinurai (40) allegedly stole two cooking pots belonging to a woman contracted to do catering at the party’s rally held in Marondera.

By Jairos Saunyama

Svinurai yesterday briefly appeared at Marondera Magistrates’ Court, where the two parties were referred back to the police station, after the accused pleaded he would return the pots.

The little-known opposition leader, who is accused of stealing pots belonging to Niver Muronzi (36), was arrested in Harare on Wednesday and detained at Highlands Police Station before being transferred to Dombotombo Station in Marondera on Thursday, where the offence was allegedly committed.

The matter was reported under RRB 3190557.

NewsDay Weekender yesterday saw Svinurai arriving at the courts in Marondera escorted by police officers, who were carrying one of the pots in question.

But the matter could not be heard, as it was referred back to the police station after both parties agreed for an out-of-court settlement.

It is alleged that sometime in April 2015, FreeZim party held a rally at Dombotombo shops in Marondera and Muronzi was part of the catering team.

The rally was marred by poor turnout, resulting in the cooked food finding no takers.

It is alleged Svinurai grabbed two pots of meat and put them in his vehicle and returned to Harare despite protests from Muronzi over her cooking pots.

Muronzi reportedly contacted Svinurai over the pots on several times, but the politician became evasive.

After unsuccessful attempts to recover the pots, Muronzi then reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.