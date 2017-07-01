Former NPP Mat South chair rejoins MDC

Former National People’s Party (NPP) Matabeleland South interim chairperson, Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo, who resigned with several others from the Joice Mujuru-led party, has re-joined the MDC led by Welshman Ncube.

BY SILAS NKALA

Fuzwayo was seen at Ncube’s offices in Bulawayo a day after he resigned from the NPP amid indications he was joining the MDC.

MDC spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi confirmed that Fuzwayo met the MDC top leadership in both Harare and Bulawayo recently, where he expressed his desire to reconnect with the party.

“The MDC is always ready to welcome back all its former members with open arms. For parties like NPP, there should be no celebration when receiving members from other opposition political parties, instead all of us should be seen combining efforts to destroy Zanu PF,” Chihwayi said.

“We have been receiving members from other political parties like NPP. The flocking of people to MDC offices is an approval of our policies and leadership credentials.”

Chihwayi said the developments were a clear endorsement of Ncube as a leader of the people. He said Fuzwayo’s knock on the MDC door was a welcome development.

“He was born green and is still green. The huge number of returning and new cadres from other parties have pledged maximum support for the MDC and president Ncube, as we gravitate towards the decisive phase of our struggle,” he said.

“The return of our sons and daughters, including Fuzwayo, is a morale booster for the MDC.”

Contacted for comment, Fuzwayo confirmed meeting Ncube and making it known that he was re-joining the party.

“Yes, it’s true and I have had discussions with Welshman Ncube,” he said.

Fuzwayo and others resigned from NPP recently after complaining of tribalism and factionalism.

But, in his resignation letter, he played down all these claims, saying he was only retiring from active politics to concentrate on his studies.