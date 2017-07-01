Dynamos claim sixth victory in a row

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . (0) 2

BANTU ROVERS . . . . . 0

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos turned on the style in the second half to dismiss a plucky Bantu Rovers side and shoot to the top of the league for the first time this season.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Second-half goals by defender, Lincoln Zvasiya and inform midfielder, Denver Mukamba were enough to ensure Dynamos spent at least 24 hours on top.

Last night’s win was DeMbare’s sixth on the trot.

“It’s good for the guys to be on top. They have worked hard to be where they are today and we just hope for the best in our next assignment,” Dynamos assistant coach, Biggie Zuze said after the match.

After a first half, where they were dominant but blunt, Dynamos drew first blood six minutes after the restart, with defender Lincoln Zvasiya rising the highest to head home a Denver Mukamba corner kick.

Mukamba got his rewards in the 78th minute, finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box, with what seemed a speculative shot.

Bantu assistant coach, Joseph Sibindi was pleased with his team’s performance in spite of the loss.

“The team played well, but lost concentration along the way. Generally, the youngsters did well against a team like Dynamos,” he said.

Teams

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, M Machazane, L Zvasiya, O Mwerahari, S Chipunza (K Dhemere, 84’), P Dube, C Kapupurika, T Sadiki (M Mambare, 73’), D Mukamba (T Macheke, 90’), C Epoupa

Bantu Rovers: N Dube, T Kumbuyani, K Dzingwe, D Ndlovu, F Sibanda, M Chitambwe (N Garayi, 67’), S Nyahwa, L Ndlela, B Sibanda, O Chirinda, B Ncube (N Sianchali, 76’)