Byo Arts Awards winners.
- Outstanding Actress (Schools)
Anita Moyo (Eveline Girls)
- Outstanding Actor (Schools)
Nobert Makoche (Gifford Boys)
- Outstanding Arts Educator
Thabani H. Moyo
- Outstanding School Arts Effort
Mzilikazi High School
- Outstanding Visual Artist
Israel Israel
- Outstanding Imbube Group/Act
Nobuntu
- Outstanding Video Director
Vusa Blaqs
- Outstanding Online Media House
Urban Culxure
- Outstanding Arts Photographer
Mgcini Nyoni
- Outstanding Comedian
Ntando Van Moyo
- Outstanding Poet
Tinashe Tafirenyika
- Outstanding Literary Work
Mars, His Sword by Philani A. Nyoni
- Outstanding Arts Journalist
Bruce Ndlovu of Bmetro
- Outstanding Media House
Skyz Metro FM
- Outstanding Contemporary Dance Ensemble
Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (IYASA)
- Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble
uMkhathi Theatre Works
- Outstanding Female Dancer
Dadirai Mpandawana (Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble)
- Outstanding Male Dancer
Mbongeni Nxumalo (IYASA)
- Outstanding Model
Shadel Noble
- Outstanding Designer
Dube Surprise & Bukhosi Ndlovu aka Brandroom
- Outstanding Film Actress
Donna Ncube aka Donna N – The Lost Letter
- Outstanding Film Actor
Mothusi Ndlovu aka Madlela
- Outstanding Film
The Arthur Evans Show
- Outstanding Theatre Actress
Tsitsi Gumbo –uNtikolotshe
- Outstanding Theatre Actor
Gift Chakuvinga – Double Funeral
- Outstanding Theatre Production
Joseph and the Coat of many Colours
- Outstanding Ambassador (RA)
Oskido
- Outstanding Ambassador (RW)
Mokoomba
- Outstanding Arts Supporter
Delta Beverages
- Life Achievement
Cont Mhlanga
- Outstanding DJ
Dj Pathisani Star FM
- Outstanding Kwaito/House
Mqondisi Sibanda aka Skaiva
- Outstanding Hip/Hop Artist/Act
Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo (Cal-Vin)
- Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act
Lorraine Maplanka Stot
- Outstanding Alternative Music
Jeys Marabini
- Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba
Clement Magwaza
- Outstanding Newcomer of the year
Madlela Skhobokhobo
- Outstanding Female Artist
Sandra Ndebele
- Outstanding Male Artist
Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo aka Cal -Vin
- Song of the year
Ngamnanka uSamaMoe by Madlela Skhobokhobo
No comments yet.