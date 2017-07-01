Navigation


Byo Arts Awards winners

July 1, 2017 in Arts & Culture, Life and Style

Byo Arts Awards winners.

  1. Outstanding Actress (Schools)

Anita Moyo (Eveline Girls)

  1. Outstanding Actor (Schools)

Nobert Makoche (Gifford Boys)

  1. Outstanding Arts Educator

Thabani H. Moyo

  1. Outstanding School Arts Effort

Mzilikazi High School

  1. Outstanding Visual Artist

Israel Israel

  1. Outstanding Imbube Group/Act

Nobuntu

  1. Outstanding Video Director

Vusa Blaqs

  1. Outstanding Online Media House

Urban Culxure

  1. Outstanding Arts Photographer

Mgcini Nyoni

  1. Outstanding Comedian

Ntando Van Moyo

  1. Outstanding Poet

Tinashe Tafirenyika

  1. Outstanding Literary Work

Mars, His Sword by Philani A. Nyoni

  1. Outstanding Arts Journalist

Bruce Ndlovu of Bmetro

  1. Outstanding Media House

Skyz Metro FM

  1. Outstanding Contemporary Dance Ensemble

Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (IYASA)

  1. Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble

uMkhathi Theatre Works

  1. Outstanding Female Dancer

Dadirai Mpandawana (Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble)

  1. Outstanding Male Dancer

Mbongeni Nxumalo (IYASA)

  1. Outstanding Model

Shadel Noble

  1. Outstanding Designer

Dube Surprise & Bukhosi Ndlovu aka Brandroom

  1. Outstanding Film Actress

Donna Ncube aka Donna N – The Lost Letter

  1. Outstanding Film Actor

Mothusi Ndlovu aka Madlela

  1. Outstanding Film

The Arthur Evans Show

  1. Outstanding Theatre Actress

Tsitsi Gumbo –uNtikolotshe

  1. Outstanding Theatre Actor

Gift Chakuvinga – Double Funeral

  1. Outstanding Theatre Production

Joseph and the Coat of many Colours

  1. Outstanding Ambassador (RA)

Oskido

  1. Outstanding Ambassador (RW)

Mokoomba

  1. Outstanding Arts Supporter

Delta Beverages

  1. Life Achievement

Cont Mhlanga

  1. Outstanding DJ

Dj Pathisani Star FM

  1. Outstanding Kwaito/House

Mqondisi Sibanda aka Skaiva

  1. Outstanding Hip/Hop Artist/Act

Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo (Cal-Vin)

  1. Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act

Lorraine Maplanka Stot

  1. Outstanding Alternative Music

Jeys Marabini

  1. Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba

Clement Magwaza

  1. Outstanding Newcomer of the year

Madlela Skhobokhobo

  1. Outstanding Female Artist

Sandra Ndebele

  1. Outstanding Male Artist

Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo aka Cal -Vin

  1. Song of the year

Ngamnanka uSamaMoe by Madlela Skhobokhobo

