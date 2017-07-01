Byo Arts Awards winners.

Outstanding Actress (Schools)

Anita Moyo (Eveline Girls)

Outstanding Actor (Schools)

Nobert Makoche (Gifford Boys)

Outstanding Arts Educator

Thabani H. Moyo

Outstanding School Arts Effort

Mzilikazi High School

Outstanding Visual Artist

Israel Israel

Outstanding Imbube Group/Act

Nobuntu

Outstanding Video Director

Vusa Blaqs

Outstanding Online Media House

Urban Culxure

Outstanding Arts Photographer

Mgcini Nyoni

Outstanding Comedian

Ntando Van Moyo

Outstanding Poet

Tinashe Tafirenyika

Outstanding Literary Work

Mars, His Sword by Philani A. Nyoni

Outstanding Arts Journalist

Bruce Ndlovu of Bmetro

Outstanding Media House

Skyz Metro FM

Outstanding Contemporary Dance Ensemble

Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (IYASA)

Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble

uMkhathi Theatre Works

Outstanding Female Dancer

Dadirai Mpandawana (Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble)

Outstanding Male Dancer

Mbongeni Nxumalo (IYASA)

Outstanding Model

Shadel Noble

Outstanding Designer

Dube Surprise & Bukhosi Ndlovu aka Brandroom

Outstanding Film Actress

Donna Ncube aka Donna N – The Lost Letter

Outstanding Film Actor

Mothusi Ndlovu aka Madlela

Outstanding Film

The Arthur Evans Show

Outstanding Theatre Actress

Tsitsi Gumbo –uNtikolotshe

Outstanding Theatre Actor

Gift Chakuvinga – Double Funeral

Outstanding Theatre Production

Joseph and the Coat of many Colours

Outstanding Ambassador (RA)

Oskido

Outstanding Ambassador (RW)

Mokoomba

Outstanding Arts Supporter

Delta Beverages

Life Achievement

Cont Mhlanga

Outstanding DJ

Dj Pathisani Star FM

Outstanding Kwaito/House

Mqondisi Sibanda aka Skaiva

Outstanding Hip/Hop Artist/Act

Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo (Cal-Vin)

Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act

Lorraine Maplanka Stot

Outstanding Alternative Music

Jeys Marabini

Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba

Clement Magwaza

Outstanding Newcomer of the year

Madlela Skhobokhobo

Outstanding Female Artist

Sandra Ndebele

Outstanding Male Artist

Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo aka Cal -Vin

Song of the year

Ngamnanka uSamaMoe by Madlela Skhobokhobo