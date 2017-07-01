Bosso wary of Yadah FC

HIGHLANDERS coach, Erol Akbay says his side cannot afford to continue dropping points at home and his charges will be targeting nothing short of a victory when they take on Yadah FC at Barbourfields Stadium in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Akbay was left frustrated after his side drew against How Mine at BF last Sunday after having thumped Hwange 3-0 at the same venue and reckons a win against Yadah FC will keep them within touching distance of joint log-leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn.

“The most important thing for us against Yadah is to get three points and stay within reach of the teams at the top,” he said.

“We are only three points away from the teams that are at the top and that is not much.

“We have to win so that we manage that gap, three points difference is okay and not anything more than that. That is why it is important that we get three points.”

Stung by the disappointing show, Akbay is tinkering with his squad once again, indicating that he will be playing the squad that beat Hwange, acknowledging that Yadah were not easy opponents.

“They are strong side and unpredictable, they beat Caps United at the weekend,” he said.

“It mean they are not an easy team to beat that is why we have to be focused because all of the teams that are at the bottom of the log are difficult to beat especially when they play against Highlanders.

“We will try the youngsters against Yadah to make sure that they also get the game time.”

Despite beating Caps United, Yadah FC coach, Jairos Tapera is worried by casualties in his squad, with Brian Chikwenya, Manuel Meleka, Johannes Sibanda and Morris Musiyakuvi ruled out of the match due to injury.

Goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube will have to pass a late fitness test.

“Highlanders are a big team and that is the respect that we are going to give them, but we go there to compete,” Tapera said.

“Our main worry is injuries in our camp. Beating Caps United might be a morale booster, but this is a new game but players always look forward to play Highlanders.”