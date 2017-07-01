Ban Ki-moon joins The Elders

Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has joined The Elders, a group of independent leaders using their collective experience and influence for peace, justice and human rights worldwide.

BY Staff Reporter

The group was founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007.

Kofi Annan, chair of The Elders, said the South Korean will bring a unique and valuable perspective based on his record of global leadership and understanding of geopolitics.

“His commitment to peace, equality and development will be a huge asset to The Elders, as we enter our second decade of work together,” Annan said.

Gro Harlem Brundtland, deputy chair of The Elders and former Prime Minister of Norway, said Ban was a champion for climate action, sustainable development and gender equality throughout his time at the UN.

“I look forward to working with him now as an Elder, and to defend the multilateral system that is essential for delivering further progress,” Brundtland said.

Ban said it was an honour and a privilege to join the august group.

“It is a particular pleasure to stand alongside my predecessor at the UN, Kofi Annan. The Elders and the United Nations share the same values of justice, solidarity and a determination to fight for peace and human rights. I eagerly await the task ahead in this new chapter of my career,” he said.

Ban served two terms as secretary-general from January 2007 to December 31, 2016, succeeding Annan.

During his time in office, Ban helped spearhead the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals and worked intensively to secure the Paris Agreement on climate change in December 2015.

He also successfully pressed for the creation of UN Women, as part of his wider advocacy for equality for girls and women.

Prior to his election as UN secretary-general, Ban served as South Korea’s Foreign Affairs minister from 2004 to 2006 after three decades in the diplomatic service.