How Mine edge Yadah FC

A 10-MAN How Mine put up a spirited performance against Yadah FC to earn a hard-fought victory in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Pasca Manhanga and Toto Banda scored in the first half to make sure the gold miners overtake FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba to fourth position in the title race with 24 points.

The hosts finished a man down after defensive linkman Marvellous Mukumba was sent off in the 41st minute for a second bookable offence.

But despite playing much of the match with 10 men, How Mine who employed defensive tactics, managed to hold on for the precious three points that put them in the picture for the title.

Manhanga picked up a loose ball in the Yadah half and shot from the edge of the penalty box to beat goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube in the 33rd minute.

Dube then spilled an effort by Timothy January on the stroke of half-time, leaving Banda to easily tap in the ball for the second goal.

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu brought in Peter Moyo for Praise Tonha at the start of the second half with Yadah piling on pressure as Leeroy Mavunga continued to trouble the gold miners, but the goals were not coming.

As the visitors continued with the onslaught, Wellington Kamudyariwa received the ball in the How Mine penalty box and curled it past goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, who had a busy afternoon.

Diya made two brilliant saves in the first half from Paulo Borges that could have seen the visitors score quick goals with central defender Makundika Sakala cleared off the line a Munyaradzi Chiwara effort just 10 minutes into the game.

Kaindu was a delighted man after picking up vital points at Luveve.

“We thank God for the maximum points although we did not play according to plan. The red card put us at a disadvantage and we started back-pedalling, but the most important thing is this victory has made us move up the log standings,” Kaindu said.

His counterpart Jairos Tapera said they played poorly in defence and gifted the gold miners the two goals in the first half.

“We were very poor defensively in the first half where we have away two goals. It was our biggest undoing. Where we are at the moment is not where we want to be,” Tapera said.

Yadah remain on position 14 with 13 points from 13 games after the defeat.

How Mine: M Diya, P Tonha (P Moyo, 46′), T Masuku (N Tachi, 78′), M Sakala, F Makarati, M Mukumba, T Ranthokoane, P Manhanga (N Ndlovu, 65′), T Banda, K Musharu, T January

Yadah FC: M Zengeni, M Demera, M Musiyakuvi (M Nyenye, 50′), J Dzingai, R Dongo, B Mapfumo, W Kamudyariwa, L Mavunga, P Borges (K Murape, 50′), J Sibanda (M Makopa, 75′), M Chiwara

