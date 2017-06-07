Pictures: 100 Great Zimbabweans awards ceremony

By newsday
- June 7, 2017
1-0L5A0016
Alpha Media Holdings Chief operations officer Kangai Maukazuva makes his address
1-0L5A0038
Some of the guests at the ceremony
1-0L5A0041
Cleric and activist Evan Mawarire flanked by some of the delegates at the ceremony

1-0L5A0052

1-0L5A0115
Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi hands over a trophy to Wheelchair tennis paralympian Nyasha Mharakurwa who won in the sports category of the 10 Great Zimbabwean awards.

1-0L5A0156

1-0L5A0214
Mzembi and Harare Mayor Ben Manyenyeni pose for a photo with prominent eyes specialist, Dr Guramatunhu who won in the health category of the 100 Great Zimbabweans Awards

1-0L5A0309

1-0L5A9958
NewsDay editor Wisdom Mdzungairi and Mzembi converse at the 100 Great Zimbabweans awards ceremony

1-0L5A9979

1-Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi speaking during the 100 Great Zimbabweans award on Tuesday Pic Shepherd Tozvireva

9 Comments

  1. ISO Patriot

    And where is the full list? Newspapers these days, you would think this is so obvious that you need to include a link to the full list of recipients.

    1. Zindoga Zindoga

      kuda kutengesa bepa mangwana

  2. klu

    mufunge nhai

  3. Baba Mhofu

    HAIWAWO there are so many zimbabweans who have done a lot kwete these100 why does everthinh in zimbabwe have to do with trying to outdo eachother waste of money kuda kungo dyawouku shame AMH

  4. Utopia

    Considering our current socio-politico-econonic environment, what do these 100 great Zimbos stand to benefit. Just thinking.

  5. Samuel Mccraken

