2017-06-07 newsday Pictures: 100 Great Zimbabweans awards ceremony By newsday - June 7, 2017 Alpha Media Holdings Chief operations officer Kangai Maukazuva makes his address Some of the guests at the ceremony Cleric and activist Evan Mawarire flanked by some of the delegates at the ceremony Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi hands over a trophy to Wheelchair tennis paralympian Nyasha Mharakurwa who won in the sports category of the 10 Great Zimbabwean awards. Mzembi and Harare Mayor Ben Manyenyeni pose for a photo with prominent eyes specialist, Dr Guramatunhu who won in the health category of the 100 Great Zimbabweans Awards NewsDay editor Wisdom Mdzungairi and Mzembi converse at the 100 Great Zimbabweans awards ceremony
ISO Patriot
And where is the full list? Newspapers these days, you would think this is so obvious that you need to include a link to the full list of recipients.
Zindoga Zindoga
kuda kutengesa bepa mangwana
klu
mufunge nhai
Baba Mhofu
HAIWAWO there are so many zimbabweans who have done a lot kwete these100 why does everthinh in zimbabwe have to do with trying to outdo eachother waste of money kuda kungo dyawouku shame AMH
Utopia
Considering our current socio-politico-econonic environment, what do these 100 great Zimbos stand to benefit. Just thinking.
