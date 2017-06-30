Zesa sues Chinotimba over $15k power debt

Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba has been taken to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), which is seeking to compel the legislator to settle a $15 058 electricity debt accumulated through the operation of his grinding mill.

BY CHARLES LAITON

According to the court papers, the grinding mill in question is located at the MP’s premises in Concession.

Through its lawyers Muvingi and Mugadza Legal Practitioners, the power utility said in accordance with the agreement it entered into with Chinotimba, it supplied electricity at his grinding mill, but the legislator had reneged on fulfilling the contractual agreement.

“In accordance with the above-mentioned Act (Electricity) and terms and conditions fixed in the plaintiff’s licence, and at the defendant’s (Chinotimba) request and instance, the plaintiff connected the defendant for the purpose of receiving a supply of electricity at its premises, namely Chinotimba grinding mill, Concession under service number 2286247,” ZETDC said in its declaration.

“In terms of the billing structure, all invoiced amounts were due and payable at the end of each month by the plaintiff. The defendant was supplied with electricity and the plaintiff also charged interest on outstanding amounts at the rate of 0,42% per month. As at June 13, 2017, an amount of $15 058,40 was outstanding as shown in the statement of accounts . . .”

Although Chinotimba is yet to respond to the lawsuit, ZETDC maintains the MP was failing and/or neglecting to service the debt, hence it had approached the court for recourse.

“Despite several demands, the defendant has failed and/or neglected to pay the outstanding amount as claimed by the plaintiff,” the power utility said.