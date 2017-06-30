Weekend Outing

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Country Club in Newlands

Dancehall chanter Souljah Love will tomorrow headline the One Big Party Concert at The Country Club in Newlands, Harare. The Pamamonya Ipapo hitmaker will share the stage with urban groover Trevor Dongo and John Cole, while Fujee and Selekta Base and Dee Nosh will be on turntables.

Rainbow Towers Hotel

Rhumba outfit Diamond Musica, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), tonight entertains guests gathered for the DRC’s 57th independence celebrations at Rainbow Towers in Harare.

Private Lounge, Harare

Private Lounge tonight hosts the Twerking Night featuring pole dancer Zoey Sifelani and her rival raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda. They will share the stage with Freaky Barbie Dolls, Vee and Shining Angels, Hot and Bling Sexy Fusion and Chocolate.

Jazz 24/7

Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Hope Masike tonight shares the stage with mbira ensemble Maungira eNharira in Harare. Tomorrow the joint hosts the Vadzimu Records celebration party featuring Clive “Mono” Mukundu, Edith weUtonga, Ovation and Fab Fusion and Othnel Mangoma Moyo.

Club Joy

Afro-jazz musician Ashton Tapiwa Nyahora, popularly known as Mbeu, tomorrow entertains patrons at Club Joy in Glen Norah A in Harare.

Dandaro Inn

Utakataka Express frontman, Peter Moyo, tonight performs at Dandaro Inn, Harare supported by rapper Carlos Green.

Mushandirapamwe Hotel

Sulumani Chimbetu and Orchestra Dendera Kings tonight perform at Mushandirapamwe Hotel in Highfield, Harare. On Sunday the band will perform at DZ Traveller in Dzivarasekwa, supported by Moodha and his Happy Blacks.

Joy Centre, Highfield

Struggling sungura musician Josphat Somanje tonight performs at Joy Centre in Highfield, Harare. The joint will tomorrow host Tendai Dembo supported by dancing queen Wasu and the Syndicate Girls.

Eland Sports Bar

Dancehall musician Tocky Vibes will tomorrow share the stage with rapper Stunner at Eland Sports Bar in Kuwadzana 6. The show will also feature Dzanambira Crew.

The Volt

Nox Guni tonight shares the stage with his friends in showbiz at a concert dubbed The Return of Nox at The Volt located at number 30 Samora Machel Avenue and Sixth Street in the Harare.

Golden Peacock Villa Hotel, Mutare

Dancehall sensation Killer T will tomorrow entertain guests as he performs at the Miss Mutare Polytechnic set for Golden Peacock Villa Hotel where several college beauties will tussle for the crown.

Leisure Centre Kadoma

Zora musician Leonard Zhakata will this weekend celebrate his 49th birthday with fans at his shows. The Mugove hitmaker, who turned 49 on June 25, tonight performs at Leisure Centre in Rimuka, Kadoma. Tomorrow he takes the celebrations to Eddie’s Kite Bar in Chegutu.

The City Hall, Bulawayo

Several artistes will be honoured tonight at the inaugural Bulawayo Arts Awards set for The City Hall. The House band will provide some entertainment at the awards ceremony. Nobuntu, Cal_Vin, Impumelelo shining stars, among, others are expected to entertain guests.

The awards are the latest addition to provincial arts awards in the country after the Kwekwe Music Awards, Midlands Music Awards, Masvingo Music Awards and Marondera Music Awards.

Club Connect, Bulawayo

Popular wheel spinner and music producer DJ Stavo returns to Bulawayo tonight to entertain guests at Club Connect, Cecil Hotel. Tomorrow the club hosts another Harare-based wheel spinners T Base, PStylz, Nash and Rimo who will take turns to rock it on the decks.

KoMqombothi Sports Bar, Bulawayo

Isizwe sabatsha Divas dance group tonight entertains patrons at KoMqombothi Sports Bar, in Nkulumane, Bulawayo. Tomorrow the club hosts Sungura Masters dance group.