Police, kombi crews, vendors in running battles

HARARE’S central business district resembled a war zone yesterday as kombi crews, street vendors and rank marshals teamed up and engaged in running battles with the police as they protested against harassment and use of spikes to control traffic in the capital.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The protests were reportedly triggered by an accident involving a commuter omnibus which ploughed into a group of schoolchildren as the driver was fleeing police officers.

Police had to fire teargas canisters after the protesters pelted them with stones.

Passengers’ Association of Zimbabwe leader Tafadzwa Goliath urged police to modernise follow-up tactics on errant drivers instead of using spikes.

“We said it before that police should not use spikes at all. They should realise that this is dangerous,” he said.

MDC-T Harare provincial executive Denford Ngadziore said vendors joined in the protests after police ordered them to vacate their sites along Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street.